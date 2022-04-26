OleumTech® Adds Support for Over-the-Air Configuration Updates and MQTT/Sparkplug B

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading industrial automation and IoT solutions provider, today announced the support for Over-the-Air (OTA) device configuration updates being added to its OTC Wireless Sensor and I/O Network and with this update, MQTT/Sparkplug B functionalities are now available for the DH3 Wireless Gateway as well.

OleumTech Corporation

OleumTech users can now modify OleumTech wireless device settings remotely (off-site) or locally (on-site) and push the updates to the device by upgrading firmware, then enabling and using the OTA features. Device parameters and calibration settings can be modified over-the-air just like physically connecting to the device using a configuration cable.

OleumTech also announced the implementation of the Cirrus Link Sparkplug B protocol in the DH3 Wireless Gateway to enable interoperable, Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions utilizing the lightweight MQTT protocol. Sparkplug B leverages MQTT to define topic namespaces, payloads, as well as session state management. A DH3 running on firmware version 2.0 or later can be configured as a local, remote, or Sparkplug B MQTT broker.

"While ease of use and improved operational efficiencies were core drivers in the development of OTA, industry safety was our number one objective to limit human exposure to hazardous conditions, such as top of tank exposures. The OTA user interface is intuitive, and the user experience is the same as physically connecting to the device. With regards to MQTT / Sparkplug B, our business is connecting assets and this combination provides a highly reliable and very scalable solution, for an out-of-the-box IoT experience," said Vrej Isa, OleumTech COO.

The new features are available through the OleumTech BreeZ® Configuration Software, Version 7.0 and a device firmware upgrade, if available.

Please contact an OleumTech representative to learn more.

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For the past two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IIoT communications with over 500,000 transmitters and 50,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially-hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.oleumtech.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact Information:

OleumTech Corporation

Sales and Marketing

ph +1 949-305-9009

tf +1 866-508-8586

[email protected]

SOURCE OleumTech Corporation