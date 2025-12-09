OleumTech® Drives Innovation with World-Class R&D

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading manufacturer of industrial automation and instrumentation solutions, continues to advance industrial technology through its relentless in-house research and development (R&D) efforts. Guided by a commitment to innovation and customer value, the company is introducing new products that support mission-critical operations across the oil and gas, petrochemical, water/wastewater, and other essential industries.

Building on its well-established leadership in wireless instrumentation, OleumTech has continued to expand its presence with the fast-growing line of hard-wired instrumentation, giving customers greater flexibility in deploying complete automation solutions. This strategic expansion reflects a strong commitment to delivering accuracy, reliability, and seamless integration for end users. As a result, OleumTech instrumentation—including its Smart Pressure, Differential Pressure, and Multivariable Transmitters, along with Coriolis and Magnetic Flow Meters—is now available at industry-defining price points. These advancements allow customers to access high-quality instrumentation at more affordable levels, even amid challenging economic conditions.

"Our investment in R&D has enabled us to stay ahead of evolving industry needs," said Vrej Isa, COO/Co-Founder of OleumTech. "By keeping our design and manufacturing in-house, we're able to move quickly, respond to customer feedback, and ensure every instrument meets our high standards. The rapid market adoption of our H Series instrumentation is a perfect example of what this team can deliver when innovation and customer needs are aligned. This strategy has been the foundation of OleumTech's success for the past 25 years—and it will continue to drive our leadership for the next 25 years and beyond."

OleumTech's customer-first approach remains central to its innovation process. The R&D team collaborates closely with application engineers and end users to understand real-world challenges and design instrumentation that enhances safety, efficiency, and operational performance while maintaining cost effectiveness. As industries continue to evolve, OleumTech remains committed to delivering the reliable, high-quality solutions its customers rely on.

