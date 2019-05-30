OleumTech® Introduces Wireless Tilt and Vibration Transmitters for the OTC Platform
May 30, 2019, 14:30 ET
FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IIoT and M2M solutions, today announced the release of two new products for the OTC Wireless Sensor and I/O Network: Tilt and Vibration Transmitters. Both devices are designed to monitor equipment health, maximize uptime and prevent mechanical failures before they occur. The self-contained, battery-powered transmitters will provide around-the-clock monitoring for detecting possible equipment anomalies and driving predictive maintenance programs. The Tilt Transmitter features an embedded inclinometer, while the Vibration Transmitter provides an external accelerometer that is mated to the transmitter via a keyed connection. Both devices are Intrinsically Safe and certified for use in Class I, Division 1 hazardous locations.
"Our OTC Platform is used in applications that can withstand the harshest conditions imaginable while exceeding the highest level of safety requirements. We are excited to add these two new products to our growing portfolio of industrially hardened wireless transmitters. For existing OTC users, these transmitters can seamlessly be integrated into their wireless sensor networks with a simple BreeZ® configuration software upgrade," said Vrej Isa, COO of OleumTech.
Tilt Transmitter Highlights:
- Integrated inclinometer delivers ±90-degree range
- Monitor X, Y-axis or both
- Provides run-time status
- Magnetic mounting hardware pre-installed
Vibration Transmitter Highlights:
- Configurable for X, Y, or Z-axis orientation
- Accelerometer with weatherproof cable included
- No wiring or running conduit required
- Provides calibration function and signal gain
Common Product Features:
- Up to a 10-year battery life
- Self-contained, rugged design
- Detects in-motion (run/stop) status
- Installs in minutes
- IP66, -40-degree C to 70-degree C
- 900 MHz / 2.4 GHz
- Secure AES encryption
- Class I, Division 1 (Zone 0), Intrinsically Safe
Both transmitters are now available for ordering. Please contact an OleumTech sales representative for more information.
About OleumTech
OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For the past two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IIoT communications with over 400,000 transmitters and 40,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability and customer satisfaction.
For more information, visit www.oleumtech.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contact Information:
OleumTech Corporation
Sales and Marketing
+1 949-305-9009
sales@oleumtech.com
Press Contact:
Becca Lengel
blengel@oleumtech.com
+1 949-305-9009 x7174
