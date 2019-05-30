OleumTech® Introduces Wireless Tilt and Vibration Transmitters for the OTC Platform

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IIoT and M2M solutions, today announced the release of two new products for the OTC Wireless Sensor and I/O Network: Tilt and Vibration Transmitters. Both devices are designed to monitor equipment health, maximize uptime and prevent mechanical failures before they occur. The self-contained, battery-powered transmitters will provide around-the-clock monitoring for detecting possible equipment anomalies and driving predictive maintenance programs. The Tilt Transmitter features an embedded inclinometer, while the Vibration Transmitter provides an external accelerometer that is mated to the transmitter via a keyed connection. Both devices are Intrinsically Safe and certified for use in Class I, Division 1 hazardous locations.

"Our OTC Platform is used in applications that can withstand the harshest conditions imaginable while exceeding the highest level of safety requirements. We are excited to add these two new products to our growing portfolio of industrially hardened wireless transmitters. For existing OTC users, these transmitters can seamlessly be integrated into their wireless sensor networks with a simple BreeZ® configuration software upgrade," said Vrej Isa, COO of OleumTech.

Tilt Transmitter Highlights:

Integrated inclinometer delivers ±90-degree range

Monitor X, Y-axis or both

Provides run-time status

Magnetic mounting hardware pre-installed

Vibration Transmitter Highlights:

Configurable for X, Y, or Z-axis orientation

Accelerometer with weatherproof cable included

No wiring or running conduit required

Provides calibration function and signal gain

Common Product Features:

Up to a 10-year battery life

Self-contained, rugged design

Detects in-motion (run/stop) status

Installs in minutes

IP66, -40-degree C to 70-degree C

900 MHz / 2.4 GHz

Secure AES encryption

Class I, Division 1 (Zone 0), Intrinsically Safe

Both transmitters are now available for ordering. Please contact an OleumTech sales representative for more information.

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For the past two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IIoT communications with over 400,000 transmitters and 40,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability and customer satisfaction.

