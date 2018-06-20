Olfinity Smart Home Indoor Air System Brings Personal Health And Wellness To New Levels

"Not many people are aware of how toxic indoor air can be, and so we want to keep consumers informed and in full control of the air they breathe all day, every day with a beautiful and easy-to-use system like Olfinity," said Olivier Partrat, co-founding partner at Evergreen Land and Olfinity. "I am confident that this will be a true disruptor in a fairly untouched category. We expect great success and are excited to now offer Olfinity to the public through our pre-order portal on Olfinity.com."

The sleekly designed Olfinity system continuously monitors indoor air pollution levels and works to reduce and eliminate harmful chemicals in the air so that consumers can take a clean, pure breath of relief. Indoor air pollution may be caused by a number of factors, including particulate matters (PMs) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) released by cooking, paint, pets, deodorizer, etc., as well as smoke, mold, asbestos, carbon monoxide and other chemicals. To protect from such pollutants, Olfinity's air quality monitor detects the VOC and PM levels continuously and in real-time. When high pollution levels are detected, the air monitor communicates with Olfinity's air purifier to filter and bring the levels back to a safe standard.

The Olfinity system also features an essential-oil dry aromatherapy diffuser. Through a controlled session that consumers can pre-schedule in the app based on duration and dosage, OLFINITY currently offers three blends formulated in Provence, France, with organic essential oils. The dry diffusion directly reaches the sensors in your brain that will enact the relaxation, as opposed to other aromatherapy diffusers that use a steam diffusion, which brings a larger quantity of unwanted compounds into your lungs. The initial three therapy blends include: Relax, Sleep Serenity and Energy Boost.

The complete Olfinity system is now available on www.olfinity.com for pre-order purchase with an MSRP of $1,890 USD. For more information, or to purchase an Olfinity system, visit www.olfinity.com. Also connect on social media by following @OLFINITY on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

PRESS CONTACT:

Scott Goldberg Nicole Brief Southard Communications Southard Communications sgoldberg@southardfreeman.com nbrief@southardfreeman.com 847-347-3333 212-777-2220

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olfinity-smart-home-indoor-air-system-brings-personal-health-and-wellness-to-new-levels-300669054.html

SOURCE Olfinity