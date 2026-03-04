Olga Camargo, 2025 Chicago United Business Leader, Expands Leadership as CEO & Chief of Financial Empowerment at Prosperity Rise Mindset

CHICAGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Rise Mindset, a Chicago-based financial leadership education firm dedicated to helping organizations, leaders, and communities build financially confident, resilient futures, today announced that nationally renowned financial leadership educator Olga Camargo, AIF®, is stepping into an expanded role as CEO & Chief of Financial Empowerment.

The move formalizes her advisory work with C-suite leaders, boards, and institutions on bilingual financial education and retirement plan literacy as strategic drivers of workforce well-being and organizational health.

Recently recognized by Chicago United as a 2025 Business Leader of Chicago (BLC) and one of Chicago Magazine's Top 50 Executives, Camargo brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry. Her background includes C-suite and board-level advisory work, executive leadership, and fintech founder experience. As an investment advisor, she has helped positively impact the financial lives of more than 10,000 individuals annually through education, guidance, and retirement plan support.

In her expanded leadership role at Prosperity Rise Mindset, Camargo is deepening her focus on helping organizations treat financial education and retirement plan literacy not as employee benefits, but as strategic levers for long-term workforce stability and resilience.

"At a time when financial stress is one of the biggest threats to workforce well-being and performance, organizations need leaders who can translate complex financial topics into clear, culturally relevant education," said Camargo. "This expanded role allows me to partner more closely with executives, boards, and institutions that are ready to make financial empowerment a core component of their people strategy."

Through Prosperity Rise Mindset, Camargo designs and delivers bilingual (English and Spanish) financial education programs for corporations, universities, healthcare systems, government agencies, and nonprofits. Her programs break down budgeting fundamentals, help individuals and families set actionable savings goals, and demystify workplace retirement accounts such as 401(k) plans. All sessions are delivered in culturally relevant formats, with Spanish-language offerings available. Programs are offered virtually and are complemented by on-demand educational content that allows participants to continue learning at their own pace.

"Olga has been a powerful force for economic mobility and opportunity for the professionals and communities we serve," said Patricia Mota, CEO of Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE). "Her deep commitment to culturally relevant financial education, combined with her lived experience and leadership, has helped thousands of our members move from financial uncertainty to clarity and action. We are proud to see her continue expanding her impact through Prosperity Rise Mindset."

Camargo's educational influence extends beyond live sessions through her Amazon-published bilingual book, "RISE: A Beginner's Guide to 401(k) & 403(b) Accounts," available in English and Spanish, as well as through digital tools and workbooks that organizations can deploy as ongoing learning resources.

She is also a sought-after speaker at financial industry conferences, corporate convenings, and university events. Camargo regularly teaches financial professionals how to design culturally relevant financial education initiatives and elevate retirement plan literacy as a leadership priority, while delivering high-impact sessions on wealth building, retirement readiness, and financial resilience for today's workforce and students.

Her perspective is grounded in significant governance and workforce leadership experience. Camargo has served as Chair of the Forbes Business Council Financial Services Group, Emeritus Board Chair of Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement, President of the Northeastern Illinois University Foundation Board, and Treasurer of the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership Board. These roles give her unique insight into how boards and executive teams can align financial education with talent and workforce strategies to build cultures of financial confidence and long-term security.

"Olga brings an invaluable perspective to Northeastern Illinois University as President of our Foundation Board," said Liesl Downey, executive director of the Northeastern Illinois University Foundation. "She understands that a college education and financial knowledge must go hand in hand for students to truly thrive. Through Prosperity Rise Mindset, she extends that commitment by helping students and their families gain the financial knowledge and confidence they need to make the most of their educational opportunities and build strong financial futures."

About Prosperity Rise Mindset

Prosperity Rise Mindset is a financial leadership education firm dedicated to helping organizations, leaders, and communities build financially confident, resilient futures. Through bilingual education, advisory services, and speaking engagements, the firm partners with corporations, educational institutions, nonprofits, and public entities to integrate financial empowerment and retirement plan literacy into their workforce and community strategies. To learn more, visit https://prosperityrisemindset.com/.

