Olga Torres is Recognized by Chambers and Partners

Ms. Torres joins a handful of attorneys in the United States recognized for their trade law expertise, and notably she is one of a select few attorneys managing a boutique law firm. Chambers and Partners identifies and ranks the most outstanding law firms and lawyers in over 180 jurisdictions throughout the world. Chambers and Partners research department is unique as it is the largest of its kind in the world with over 170 full-time staff whose talent, skill, and integrity ensure the accuracy and integrity of the Chambers' Guides.

Torres Law is a leading international trade law firm with offices in Dallas, Texas and Washington, D.C. The firm provides clients with full support for all trade law issues, including U.S. export control and sanctions laws, trade policy, industrial and national security, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), anti-boycott laws, government contracts, and customs law. In the area of U.S. export controls, the law firm advises clients on compliance with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and the various embargo and sanctions programs administered by the Office of Foreign Asset Controls (OFAC). In the area of customs, Torres Law advises clients on import compliance matters, including customs rulings, classification, country of origin, special duty programs such as NAFTA, focused assessments, C-TPAT, and seizures of goods by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

