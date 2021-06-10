OLI Insurance Services, Inc. Acquires Valley General Insurance Services

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OLI Insurance Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Heffernan Insurance Brokers providing market access and support services to local insurance agencies, has acquired Valley General Insurance Services effective June 1, 2021. The San Jose, California-based Valley General will continue to be led by its president David Tuckness, and will continue to operate autonomously as a subsidiary agency, leveraging OLI and Heffernan's market access, resources, and support to grow the agency.

Valley General, formerly part of Archway Insurance Brokers LLC, was established in 1975 and focuses on commercial lines and personal insurance products. David Tuckness joined Valley General in 1989 with a focus on the construction industry, became a partner and, later, the sole shareholder. David is designated as a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and is a Certified Professional Insurance Agents Society (CPIA) member.

"We are thrilled to partner with likeminded professionals at OLI Insurance Services," said David Tuckness, president of Valley General Insurance Services. "OLI will enable my team to write more business while providing our existing clients with more carrier options."

"Valley General is a great addition to our network of owned insurance agencies," said John Prichard Jr., president of OLI Insurance Services. "David and his team at Valley General are the foundation for a strong OLI and Heffernan presence in San Jose and the South Bay, and we are excited to partner with this team to help them deliver best in class solutions for their customers, and achieve strong growth objectives."

About OLI Insurance Services, Inc.

OLI Insurance Services, Inc., formed in 2017, helps small independent agencies grow by providing exceptional market access, new business fulfillment, back office support, and technology solutions to help improve efficiency as well as initiate revenue streams outside their core competencies (i.e. employee benefits, life insurance, personal lines, and property & casualty). For those agents nearing retirement, OLI also offers an exit strategy solution.

