OLI Systems Supports Lilac Solutions in Lithium Extraction Process Development

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OLI Systems is proud to support Lilac Solutions to advance sustainable lithium extraction technologies. Utilizing its state-of-the-art electrolyte and thermodynamic simulation solutions, OLI enables Lilac Solutions to refine and optimize lithium extraction flowsheets. This support enables agile and accurate process development and efficiency from diverse brine sources, ultimately addressing the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries.

As global demand for high-performance lithium-ion batteries continues to rise, the need for cost-effective and sustainable lithium extraction has become increasingly critical. Lilac Solution's advanced ion exchange technology directly addresses this demand, strengthening the lithium-ion battery supply chain. Through this partnership, OLI is delivering unparalleled expertise in lithium-based chemistry, providing tangible value and advancing technological progress in this pivotal sector.

"OLI's rigorous and accurate lithium chemistry solutions provide invaluable insights into the chemistry of lithium solutions and their processing," said Nicolas Grosso Giordano, Director of Innovation at Lilac Solutions. "We look forward to continuing to work with OLI as we continue delivering transformative solutions to the lithium-ion battery market."

"Our work with Lilac Solutions underscores OLI Systems' commitment to building strategic relationships in key markets such as lithium extraction," stated Mike Kochevar, VP of Sales. "Lilac Solutions is a recognized leader in lithium extraction innovation and together, we are driving enhanced efficiency in this critical industry."

Looking ahead, OLI Systems and Lilac Solutions anticipate continuing to work to further optimize lithium extraction processes, paving the way for more sustainable and efficient solutions in the energy sector. For more information visit www.olisystems.com.

About OLI Systems

For over five decades, OLI Systems has been a pioneer and established global leader in water chemistry and its applications in industrial processes by delivering comprehensive process modeling and intelligent simulation insights for chemical processes that enhance operational efficiency and engineering productivity. OLI Systems is building strategic global partnerships to accelerate the industrial digital transformation by combining accurate process model insights with existing plant analytics, calibrating process performance and providing expert consulting services. Visit olisystems.com or follow OLI on LinkedIn.

