OLI unveils refreshed brand to support continued innovation

OLI, the global leader in industrial chemistry modeling, has launched a new brand identity that reflects its role as the guardian of chemistry's deepest knowledge. The updated brand simplifies the name from "OLI Systems" to "OLI" and introduces a refreshed visual identity aligned with its mission: Solving the unsolvable for the world's most complex chemical challenges.

With a legacy spanning over five decades, OLI empowers engineers and decision-makers across critical industries from oil & gas and chemicals to mining, energy and water treatment. As industrial systems grow more complex and demands increase, the need for reliable, validated chemistry modeling has never been greater.

"OLI has always stood at the intersection of rigorous science and real-world impact," said Andy Rafal, CEO of OLI. "This brand evolution sharpens our identity, making it easier for the world to understand what our users have known for years: when failure is not an option, they turn to OLI."

The new brand reflects OLI's core values of mastery, trust and innovation. Designed with contemporary visual language, it communicates the company's role as both a custodian of validated chemical models and a forward-thinking partner driving industrial transformation through software, cloud automation technology and AI.

The full brand relaunch will culminate with a new website rollout in October 2025. Visit www.verifywithOLI.com for updates and a closer look at OLI's new identity.

About OLI

OLI equips industrial teams with simulation software to address complex chemical challenges and guide critical decisions with precision. As a trusted partner in demanding environments, it delivers predictive models, cloud automation solutions and expert consulting that have been proven over decades of industrial use to support efficient operations. OLI technology helps users reduce risk and plan with long-term confidence.

