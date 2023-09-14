Olight Fans Celebration -- 2023 O-Fan Day To Kick Off On September 16

News provided by

OLIGHT E-COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

14 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

LORTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality mobile lighting products, is thrilled to announce its annual event, O-Fan Day 2023, which will be held on September 16, at 2:00 pm in Lorton, Virginia, USA. It will also be streamed online via the official Olightworld YouTube channel, served as an opportunity for Olight to make significant announcements and express gratitude towards its loyal fans.

Continue Reading
O-Fan Day & New product launch preview
O-Fan Day & New product launch preview

O-Fan Day 2023 is a special event where Olight will make major announcements about the company's latest developments while expressing gratitude to its loyal fans. With the participation of hundreds of fans and influencers, this grand event will be hosted at Olight's largest product dispatching center in the US, showcasing the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation.

The upcoming event holds two key highlights that will captivate attendees. Firstly, Olight will unveil their newest Seeker flashlight with ultimate experience. The seeker has been one of the best-sellers of Olight for years and its several predecessor have been greatly welcomed by outdoor enthusiasts, law enforcement officers, search and rescue teams, and house or farm owners. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the unveiling of this extraordinary product and experience its innovative capabilities firsthand. In addition to the new Seeker, O-Fan Day 2023 will showcase a range of new products from rail-mounted lights to clipping lights that will excite and captivate attendees.

Moreover, O-Fan Day 2023 will also mark a significant shift in Olight's warranty and membership policies. As a token of appreciation to its dedicated fan base, Olight has made substantial updates to enhance the customer experience. By attending this exclusive event, attendees will be among the first to learn the details of these exciting changes and enhancements.

"This event not only allows us to share exciting news about our latest products but also provides an opportunity for us to express our deepest appreciation to our fans who have supported us throughout our journey. We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion together." said Mavis, the deputy general manager of Olight.

For more information, click this link to join the Facebook event page that includes giveaways and updates about O-Fan Day and the product release! Besides what described above we also have activities like O-Sport and the O-Fan Day Sale which will take place from 8:00 PM EDT September 19th to 11:59 PM EDT September 23rd on olightstore.com. Check out more here.

[About OLIGHT]

Olight is a leading provider of portable lighting solutions, dedicated to its mission of "illuminating the world". Our diverse range of products serves various scenarios, including household, outdoor, and tactical applications. Our products are sold and utilized across Europe, the Americas, and other regions worldwide.

SOURCE OLIGHT E-COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Also from this source

Olight Fanfeier -- Der O-Fan-Tag 2023 startet am 16. September, 2023.

Olight rend hommage à ses fans -- Le coup d'envoi de l'édition 2023 de l'O-Fan Day sera donné le 16 septembre

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.