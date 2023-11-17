Olight Unveils Brand New Baton 4 / Premium Edition and Warrior X4 for Black Friday

News provided by

OLIGHT E-COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

17 Nov, 2023, 08:01 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leader in mobile lighting solutions, unveiled the Baton 4 / Premium Edition, the Warrior X4, and more in a dazzling product launch event on November 16th, 7:00 PM (EST), which was live-streamed on its Official YouTube channel named Olightworld.

Baton 4 / Premium Edition
Baton 4 / Premium Edition

Compared to the previous Baton 3, The Baton 4 shines with an 8.3% increase in output, reaching 1,300 lumens and a longer beam distance at 170 meters. It features an intuitive laser micro-perforation lumen and battery level indicator, which required significant engineering efforts to integrate within the narrow space of the compact flashlight.

The Baton 4 Premium Edition features a custom charging case that houses a 5000mAh battery, providing a 42% capacity boost compared to the Baton 3 charging case. This extends the flashlight's Moonlight mode runtime to an impressive 190 days, doubling its previous performance. This versatile case doubles as a power bank for external devices, and is compatible to charge the Baton 3, S1RⅡ, Perun Mini, and Perun 2 Mini inside of the case. It includes a built-in LED display button for easy control and step-less dimming, automatically turning off the light when the lid is closed for a seamless user experience.

The Warrior X4 delivers 2,600 lumens and a 630-meter range, representing a 12% increase compared with its predecessor. It supports both Type C and MCC3 magnetic charging, boasts an intuitive metal tail switch, and a built-in battery status indicator. This flashlight offers two lighting modes for different scenarios and optional user-friendly remote switch operation.

"I hope our products can bring value to users and truly meet the market's demands." said Jeff, the Baton and Warrior Series Product Director.

This event also showcases Olight's most popular products in new colorways. This includes the Thanksgiving edition Marauder Mini Golden Black, expressing gratitude as the holiday season nears. You can discover other creative products like the Seeker 4 Pro in White, Seeker 4 Mini Ti, and more innovative EDC lights.

During the Black Friday event, Olight will be gifting free flashlights to both new and recurring customers, with some products receiving discounts of up to 50%.

For more surprises, visit olightstore.com or the store site specific to your country.

[About Olight]

Olight is a leading provider of portable lighting solutions, dedicated to its mission of "illuminating the world". It's diverse range of products serves various scenarios, including household, outdoor, and other applications, with products that are sold and utilized worldwide across Europe, the Americas, and other regions worldwide.

Find more information at olightworld.com.

SOURCE OLIGHT E-COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

