Oligometastatic Disease Epidemiology Report, 2019-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligometastatic Disease - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the oligometastatic disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the oligometastatic disease epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total oligometastatic disease cases, oligometastatic disease cases by major cancer indications, type-specific cases of oligometastatic disease, total oligorecurrent cases, and oligorecurrent cases by major cancer indications in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.



The accurate diagnosis of the oligometastatic disease relies on advanced imaging techniques, such as positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to identify and localize metastatic lesions.

Key Highlights

The oligometastatic disease is characterized by limited metastatic spread, typically involving one to five distant sites beyond the primary tumor.

Even among cancer researchers, the oligometastatic concept is not always well understood. The most important idea is that metastasis is a spectrum, both in the number of tumors and the speed at which the disease spreads.

No agreed-upon number of metastases delineates oligometastatic cancer from more widespread disease. Many studies have drawn the line at five, but that number was "arbitrarily decided upon." Part of the confusion is that oligometastatic cancer has no precise definition.

The term oligometastatic disease (OMD) was introduced into the clinical practice almost 30 years ago to delineate a patient group with few distant metastases that could benefit from a curative therapeutic strategy employing a local approach.

The concept challenges the traditional view of cancer as a uniformly progressive and systemic disease, suggesting that some patients may benefit from aggressive local treatment to control or eradicate metastatic lesions.

The accurate diagnosis of the oligometastatic disease relies on advanced imaging techniques, such as positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to identify and localize metastatic lesions.

In 2022, there were ~325,000 oligometastatic disease cases in the 7MM.

In 2022, the highest number of oligometastatic were observed in non-small cell lung cancer, with ~27,000 cases, followed by colorectal cancer, with ~22,000 cases, in Japan .

. The United States accounted ~27,000 cases, ~86,000 cases, ~3,000 cases for synchronous, metachronous, and unknown types in 2022.

accounted ~27,000 cases, ~86,000 cases, ~3,000 cases for synchronous, metachronous, and unknown types in 2022. EU4 and the UK accounted for ~40,000 oligorecurrent cases. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of oligorecurrent cases.

accounted for the highest number of oligorecurrent cases. In 2022, Spain accounted for the lowest number of oligoreccurent cases out of all the 7MM countries accounting for around 6% of the total cases in the 7MM.

Oligometastatic Disease Report Insights

Oligometastatic Disease Patient Population

Oligometastasis in Major Types of Cancers

Type-specific Oligometastatic Cases

Oligorecurrence Cases

Oligorecurrence in Major Types of Cancers

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Oligometastatic Disease Report Key Strengths

Ten years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Oligometastatic Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

Oligometastatic Disease Report Assessment

Epidemiology Segmentation

Current Diagnostic Practices

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Oligometastatic Disease Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Oligometastatic Disease in 2019

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Oligometastatic Disease in 2032



4. Executive Summary of Oligometastatic Disease



5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biological Basis for Oligometastatic Disease

5.3. Terminologies Related to Oligometastatic Disease

5.4. Major Types of Oligometastatic Cancers

5.5. Diagnosis

5.6. The European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC): Consensus Recommendations on Characterization and Classification of Oligometastatic Disease



6. Methodology



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3. Total Oligometastatic Disease Cases in the 7MM

7.4. The United States

7.4.1. Total Oligometastatic Disease Cases in the United States

7.4.2. Oligometastatic Disease Cases by Major Cancer Indications in the United States

7.4.3. Type-specific Cases of Oligometastatic Disease in the United States

7.4.4. Total Oligorecurrent Cases in the United States

7.4.5. Oligorecurrent Cases by Major Cancer Indications in the United States

7.5. EU4 and the UK

7.5.1. Total Oligometastatic Disease Cases in EU4 and the UK

7.5.2. Oligometastatic Disease Cases by Major Cancer Indications in EU4 and the UK

7.5.3. Type-specific Cases of Oligometastatic Disease in EU4 and the UK

7.5.4. Total Oligorecurrent Cases in EU4 and the UK

7.5.5. Oligorecurrent Cases by Major Cancer Indications in EU4 and the UK

7.6. Japan

7.6.1. Total Oligometastatic Disease Cases in Japan

7.6.2. Oligometastatic Disease Cases by Major Cancer Indications in Japan

7.6.3. Type-specific Cases of Oligometastatic Disease in Japan

7.6.4. Total Oligorecurrent Cases in Japan

7.6.5. Oligorecurrent Cases by Major Cancer Indications in Japan



8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/171cg3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets