Oligometastatic Disease Epidemiology Report, 2019-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, and Japan

06 Dec, 2023, 21:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligometastatic Disease - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This  report delivers an in-depth understanding of the oligometastatic disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the oligometastatic disease epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total oligometastatic disease cases, oligometastatic disease cases by major cancer indications, type-specific cases of oligometastatic disease, total oligorecurrent cases, and oligorecurrent cases by major cancer indications in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

The accurate diagnosis of the oligometastatic disease relies on advanced imaging techniques, such as positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), to identify and localize metastatic lesions.

Key Highlights

  • The oligometastatic disease is characterized by limited metastatic spread, typically involving one to five distant sites beyond the primary tumor.
  • Even among cancer researchers, the oligometastatic concept is not always well understood. The most important idea is that metastasis is a spectrum, both in the number of tumors and the speed at which the disease spreads.
  • No agreed-upon number of metastases delineates oligometastatic cancer from more widespread disease. Many studies have drawn the line at five, but that number was "arbitrarily decided upon." Part of the confusion is that oligometastatic cancer has no precise definition.
  • The term oligometastatic disease (OMD) was introduced into the clinical practice almost 30 years ago to delineate a patient group with few distant metastases that could benefit from a curative therapeutic strategy employing a local approach.
  • The concept challenges the traditional view of cancer as a uniformly progressive and systemic disease, suggesting that some patients may benefit from aggressive local treatment to control or eradicate metastatic lesions.
  • In 2022, there were ~325,000 oligometastatic disease cases in the 7MM.
  • In 2022, the highest number of oligometastatic were observed in non-small cell lung cancer, with ~27,000 cases, followed by colorectal cancer, with ~22,000 cases, in Japan.
  • The United States accounted ~27,000 cases, ~86,000 cases, ~3,000 cases for synchronous, metachronous, and unknown types in 2022.
  • EU4 and the UK accounted for ~40,000 oligorecurrent cases. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of oligorecurrent cases.
  • In 2022, Spain accounted for the lowest number of oligoreccurent cases out of all the 7MM countries accounting for around 6% of the total cases in the 7MM.

Oligometastatic Disease Report Insights

  • Oligometastatic Disease Patient Population
  • Oligometastasis in Major Types of Cancers
  • Type-specific Oligometastatic Cases
  • Oligorecurrence Cases
  • Oligorecurrence in Major Types of Cancers
  • Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Oligometastatic Disease Report Key Strengths

  • Ten years Forecast
  • The 7MM Coverage
  • Oligometastatic Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

Oligometastatic Disease Report Assessment

  • Epidemiology Segmentation
  • Current Diagnostic Practices

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Oligometastatic Disease Market Overview at a Glance
3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Oligometastatic Disease in 2019
3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Oligometastatic Disease in 2032

4. Executive Summary of Oligometastatic Disease

5. Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Biological Basis for Oligometastatic Disease
5.3. Terminologies Related to Oligometastatic Disease
5.4. Major Types of Oligometastatic Cancers
5.5. Diagnosis
5.6. The European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC): Consensus Recommendations on Characterization and Classification of Oligometastatic Disease

6. Methodology

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale
7.3. Total Oligometastatic Disease Cases in the 7MM
7.4. The United States
7.4.1. Total Oligometastatic Disease Cases in the United States
7.4.2. Oligometastatic Disease Cases by Major Cancer Indications in the United States
7.4.3. Type-specific Cases of Oligometastatic Disease in the United States
7.4.4. Total Oligorecurrent Cases in the United States
7.4.5. Oligorecurrent Cases by Major Cancer Indications in the United States
7.5. EU4 and the UK
7.5.1. Total Oligometastatic Disease Cases in EU4 and the UK
7.5.2. Oligometastatic Disease Cases by Major Cancer Indications in EU4 and the UK
7.5.3. Type-specific Cases of Oligometastatic Disease in EU4 and the UK
7.5.4. Total Oligorecurrent Cases in EU4 and the UK
7.5.5. Oligorecurrent Cases by Major Cancer Indications in EU4 and the UK
7.6. Japan
7.6.1. Total Oligometastatic Disease Cases in Japan
7.6.2. Oligometastatic Disease Cases by Major Cancer Indications in Japan
7.6.3. Type-specific Cases of Oligometastatic Disease in Japan
7.6.4. Total Oligorecurrent Cases in Japan
7.6.5. Oligorecurrent Cases by Major Cancer Indications in Japan

8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/171cg3

