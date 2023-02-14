Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Report 2023: Increased Pharma R&D to Spur Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Oligonucleotide Synthesis estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.6% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthesized Oligonucleotides segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.5% CAGR



The Oligonucleotide Synthesis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 13.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Oligonucleotide-based Drugs to Boost the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Increased Pharma R&D to Spur the Market Growth

FDA-Approved Oligonucleotide-based Drugs Promise Huge Potential for Market Growth

Recent Approval of Exondys 51 and Nusinersen Aids in Treatment of Inherited Diseases

Oligonucleotide Drugs Aid Effective Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disorders

Inotersen - The Second FDA Approved Drug for Polyneuropathy, Following Onpattro

Market Outlook and Advancements in Antisense Drugs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

