Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market size to grow by USD 1.70 Bn; Agilent Technologies Inc. and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.09% between 2021 and 2026 and register an incremental growth of USD 1.70 billion during the forecast period. Technavio identifies Agilent Technologies Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bio Synthesis Inc, Biotage AB, and Danaher Corp. among others as key vendors in the market. The report has considered various factors such as patient population, the incidence rate of the disease, revenue generated by vendors, current healthcare expenditure, per capita income, disposable income, and other factors to estimate the size of the market. Understand the scope of our full report by Downloading Free Sample PDF Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by factors such as increasing research activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing use of oligonucleotides as therapeutic and diagnostic tools, and the emergence of technological innovations in oligonucleotide synthesis. However, regulatory issues associated with oligonucleotide therapeutics will reduce the growth potential in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. The report covers the following areas:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Research and Academic Institutes



Diagnostic Laboratories



Hospitals

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the major end-users in the market. The increasing number of drug development research and clinical trials across the globe is driving the demand for oligonucleotides in the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America will account for 43% of the global market share during the forecast period. The presence of key market vendors such as Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, General Electric, and GenScript Biotech offering customized oligonucleotide products is a major factor driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing prevalence of rare diseases and the presence of a large number of genetic research institutes are fostering the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in North America.

Gain deeper insights into the growth contribution of each business segment. Identify potential areas to invest in over the forecast period and gain confidence. Read Our Report Sample Now

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Some of the major vendors of the oligonucleotide synthesis market include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers oligonucleotide systhesis products under its brand SurePrint.

The company offers oligonucleotide systhesis products under its brand SurePrint. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company offers oligonucleotide systhesis products such as Onpattro, Givlaari.

The company offers oligonucleotide systhesis products such as Onpattro, Givlaari. Bio Synthesis Inc: The company offers oligonucleotide systhesis product namely BIIB078.

The company offers oligonucleotide systhesis product namely BIIB078. Biotage AB: This segment focuses developing and selling world leading solutions for separation and synthesis of new substances.

This segment focuses developing and selling world leading solutions for separation and synthesis of new substances. Eurofins Scientific SE: The company offers oligonucleotide systhesis products through Integrated DNA Technology.

The company offers oligonucleotide systhesis products through Integrated DNA Technology. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Danaher Corp.

General Electric Co

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kaneka Corp.

LGC Ltd.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Synbio Technologies

Syngene International Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist oligonucleotide synthesis market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the oligonucleotide synthesis market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oligonucleotide synthesis market vendors

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.70 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bio Synthesis Inc, Biotage AB, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, General Electric Co, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kaneka Corp., LGC Ltd., Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mettler Toledo International Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Synbio Technologies, Syngene International Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Biogen Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

