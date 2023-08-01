Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market size to grow by USD 2,870.69 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oligonucleotide synthesis market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,870.69 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 13.47%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2023-2027

Oligonucleotide synthesis market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer oligonucleotide synthesis in the market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bio Synthesis Inc, Biocon Ltd., Biotage AB, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, General Electric Co., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kaneka Corp., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc., Merck KGaA, Mettler Toledo International Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Synbio Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Biogen Inc. and others.



Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Agilent Technologies Inc - The company offers oligonucleotide synthesis products such as SurePrint HiFi.

Biotage AB. - The company offers oligonucleotide synthesis for drug manufacturing.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers oligonucleotide synthesis such as RNAi.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (PCR primers, Flurorescence in situ hybridization, PCR assays and panels, DNA microarrays, and Others), end-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Research and academic institutes, Diagnostic laboratories, and Hospitals), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the PCR Primers segment will be significant during the forecast period. PCR primers are short oligonucleotide sequences specifically designed to target and initiate the amplification process in PCR reactions, playing a crucial role in various applications like gene expression analysis, DNA sequencing, and mutation detection. The demand for PCR primers is particularly high in high-throughput applications, such as large-scale genotyping or DNA sequencing projects. Oligonucleotide synthesis companies are capable of synthesizing a large number of PCR primers simultaneously to support these high-throughput applications, contributing to the growth of the PCR primers segment in the Global oligonucleotide Synthesis Market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market.

North America is estimated to account for 43% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. With the US leading the regional market, North America dominates the regional oligonucleotide synthesis market. The adoption of synthetic nucleic acids for research, therapeutic applications, and diagnosis is driven by the presence of a leading market. In the US, vendors are using advanced technologies and methodologies to meet the growing demand for oligonucleotides.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are notably driving market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases is driving the demand for pharmaceutical and biotechnological research, leading to the development of effective therapeutics and diagnostic techniques. Advances in life sciences research have improved our understanding of biological systems, resulting in increased use of genetic engineering technologies. Oligonucleotide synthesis technologies have become essential in molecular-level development, design, and modification of biological systems for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers. Recombinant protein production, facilitated by oligonucleotide synthesis, enables the analysis of functional and structural aspects of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies and target proteins. Oligonucleotides, particularly as primers, have revolutionized research in disease processes and gene expression through antisense oligonucleotide technology. This approach, focusing on inhibiting translation to limit protein synthesis, has contributed to the development of various treatments for conditions like familial hypercholesterolemia and cytomegalovirus retinitis. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The rise in demand for low-cost and high-throughput oligonucleotide synthesis is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The large-scale production of desired gene sequences at a lower cost could contribute to fast improvement in both applied biological research and fundamental. The cost of oligonucleotide synthesis since genetic material is made from oligonucleotides which are directly proportional to the costs of gene synthesis. The reduction of the oligonucleotide synthesis costs makes it possible to develop a more efficient set of gene data. Thus, there is a growing demand for techniques and technologies that permits the synthesis of oligonucleotides and their assembly into larger DNA constructs with expanded sequence fidelity at a lowered cost. The significant costs of gene synthesis are also associated with reagents that are applied for oligonucleotide synthesis. Therefore, there is rising demand for methods and tools that lower reagent consumption, improve the robustness and precision of the gene assembly process, and improve throughput in oligonucleotide synthesis. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The diversity in oligonucleotide molecules is a major challenge hindering market growth. Generally, oligonucleotides are larger molecules than conventional small molecules used in therapeutics. Effective uptake of oligonucleotides in a targeted location determines the success of drug candidates. Nevertheless, the diversity within the classes of therapeutics in terms of the size of the molecule and range of chemical modification necessitates careful consideration before nucleic acid synthesis. In addition, as compared to complex molecules, the availability of fewer target sites permits small molecules to be modified in a limited manner. For this reason, in order to manage the different mechanisms of action and features of these molecules, it is necessary that all oligonucleotide types are considered carefully. Due to undetected impurity and toxicity, the complexity and diversity in oligonucleotide molecules rise the propensity for performance failure of drug candidates. Consequently, non-compliance with regulatory requirements can adversely affect drug manufacturers. such factors are expected to impede market growth over the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market across North America, Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of oligonucleotide synthesis market vendors

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,870.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bio Synthesis Inc, Biocon Ltd., Biotage AB, Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, General Electric Co., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kaneka Corp., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc., Merck KGaA, Mettler Toledo International Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Synbio Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Biogen Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

