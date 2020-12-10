Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market USD 2768.9 Million by 2026 at CAGR 6.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is Segmented by Type (Custom Oligonucleotides, Pre-designed Oligonucleotides), by End User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Chemical Industry Category.

The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market size is projected to reach USD 2768.9 Million by 2026, from USD 1913.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market size are, increasing demand for innovation in life sciences and medical academia, increasing government investment in genomic technology growth, and increasing demand for oligonucleotide synthesis technologies from public and private research firms.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share based on global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and leadership changes to stay ahead in the competition.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET SIZE

Oligonucleotide synthesis is an important part of a variety of ongoing genetic research studies. Rising investments in genetic research are expected to fuel demand for personalized synthesis of different groups of oligos, including decoys, aptamers, immunostimulants, antisenses, siRNAs, and miRNAs. This, in turn, is expected to increase the growth of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market size.

Synthetic oligonucleotides also have significant clinical applications, particularly for the detection of autoimmune antibodies. Consistent advances have taken place in synthetic biology over the last few years, where synthetic oligonucleotides have been used to develop tests for the detection of anti-double-stranded DNA. All these factors are expected to drive the oligonucleotide synthesis market size.

OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Oligonucleotide Synthesis market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of innovators and key players in the U.S. In addition, North America's strong foothold in genomics, proteomics, oncology, diagnostic screening, and drug development has made a substantial contribution to maintaining its Oligonucleotide share.

Asian countries are regarded as the fastest adopters of sequencing, array technology, and PCR products due to genomics and healthcare studies' rapid progress. Japan and China are perceived to be the most promising markets for expansion and development opportunities. The changing economic scenario, coupled with high investments in health care, life science research programs, and genetics, has also encouraged global players to join the Asia-Pacific market, thus contributing to its growth.

By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET SEGMENTATION

by Type, the market is primarily split into

Custom Oligonucleotides

Pre-designed Oligonucleotides

by End User, this report covers the following segments

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

OLIGONUCLEOTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET KEY PLAYERS

Integrated DNA Technologies

Merck

Eurofins Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Eurogentec

GE Healthcare

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Nitto Denko Avecia

SOURCE Valuates Reports