Olin Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

First quarter 2023 net income of $156.3 million , or $1.16 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $434.1 million

Share repurchases of $206.1 million in first quarter 2023

in first quarter 2023 Expect 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 to $1.9 billion

CLAYTON, Mo., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First quarter 2023 reported net income was $156.3 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, which compares to first quarter 2022 reported net income of $393.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share. First quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $434.1 million excludes depreciation and amortization expense of $137.1 million and restructuring charges of $60.9 million. First quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA was $710.9 million. Sales in the first quarter 2023 were $1,844.3 million compared to $2,461.4 million in the first quarter 2022.

Scott Sutton, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our team's performance in the first quarter continues to demonstrate our winning model's resilience and ability to deliver significantly higher recessionary trough level adjusted EBITDA compared to Olin's historical approach. During first quarter, our Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls team pivoted our market participation as caustic soda became the weaker side of the Electrochemical Unit (ECU) versus chlorine and chlorine derivatives. Olin realigned its operating rates and product purchases to match the caustic soda market conditions; thereby, refraining from selling incremental volume into poor-quality markets. Our Epoxy business continues to be challenged by European and North American demand weakness, aggravated by elevated Asian exports and a muted recovery of Chinese domestic demand. As expected, Winchester's decisive fourth quarter actions delivered sequential improvement in its segment results, which were further lifted by improved domestic and international military demand.

"In light of the on-going challenging global economic environment, we expect second quarter 2023 results from our Chemical businesses to be slightly lower than first quarter 2023 levels. As commercial customer inventories become more normalized, we expect our Winchester business second quarter 2023 results to increase sequentially from first quarter 2023. Overall, we expect Olin's second quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be slightly lower than first quarter 2023 levels."

SEGMENT REPORTING

Olin defines segment earnings as income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, other operating income (expense), non-operating pension income, other income, and income taxes.

CHLOR ALKALI PRODUCTS AND VINYLS

In first quarter 2023, the Blue Water Alliance joint venture began operations and are consolidated in our Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment. Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls sales for the first quarter 2023 were $1,117.1 million compared to $1,245.2 million in the first quarter 2022. The decrease in Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls sales was primarily due to 12% lower volumes partially offset by higher pricing. First quarter 2023 segment earnings were $245.9 million compared to $328.6 million in the first quarter 2022. The $82.7 million decrease in segment earnings was primarily due to lower volumes partially offset by higher pricing across all products except vinyls intermediates, which declined. Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls first quarter 2023 results included depreciation and amortization expense of $114.4 million compared to $123.1 million in the first quarter 2022.

EPOXY

Epoxy sales for the first quarter 2023 were $360.7 million compared to $789.5 million in the first quarter 2022. The decrease in Epoxy sales was primarily due to 31% lower resin and systems volumes and $184.7 million of lower cumene and bisphenol A sales. As part of the Epoxy business restructuring actions to right-size our global asset footprint to the most cost-effective asset base to support our strategic operating model, the Epoxy business ceased operations at our cumene facility in Terneuzen, Netherlands in first quarter 2023 and one of our bisphenol A production lines at our Stade, Germany facility in fourth quarter 2022. First quarter 2023 segment earnings were $21.4 million compared to $138.0 million in the first quarter 2022. The $116.6 million decrease in Epoxy segment earnings was primarily due to lower volumes and lower pricing, partially offset by lower raw material and operating costs, mainly decreased natural gas and electrical power costs. Epoxy first quarter 2023 results included depreciation and amortization expense of $14.5 million compared to $20.4 million in the first quarter 2022.

WINCHESTER

Winchester sales for the first quarter 2023 were $366.5 million compared to $426.7 million in the first quarter 2022. The decrease in Winchester sales was primarily due to lower commercial ammunition shipments, partially offset by higher military and law enforcement shipments. In fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2023, Winchester chose to preserve value by manufacturing and selling less commercial ammunition to adjust overfilled supply chains. First quarter 2023 segment earnings were $61.0 million compared to $118.9 million in the first quarter 2022. The $57.9 million decrease in segment earnings was primarily due to lower commercial ammunition shipments and higher commodity and other materials costs partially offset by higher military and law enforcement sales. Winchester first quarter 2023 and 2022 results included depreciation and amortization expense of $6.2 million.

CORPORATE AND OTHER COSTS

Other corporate and unallocated costs in the first quarter of 2023 increased $4.0 million compared to the first quarter 2022 primarily due to mark-to-market adjustments on stock-based compensation.

LIQUIDITY AND SHARE REPURCHASES

The cash balance on March 31, 2023, was $176.0 million and we ended first quarter 2023 with net debt of approximately $2.6 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.2 times. During first quarter 2023, net debt increased by $211.5 million, primarily due to the funding of inventory built in advance of a planned maintenance turnaround and typical seasonal working capital. The increase in working capital was $244.4 million in first quarter 2023. On March 31, 2023, Olin had approximately $1.3 billion of available liquidity.

During first quarter 2023, approximately 3.6 million shares of common stock were repurchased at a cost of $206.1 million. On March 31, 2023, Olin had approximately $1.5 billion available under its current share repurchase authorization.

Olin Corporation



Consolidated Statements of Operations (a)







Three Months



Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022







Sales $ 1,844.3 $ 2,461.4 Operating Expenses:



Cost of Goods Sold 1,441.7 1,807.5 Selling and Administration 111.8 104.3 Restructuring Charges (b) 60.9 3.1 Other Operating Income 0.5 - Operating Income 230.4 546.5 Interest Expense 42.4 32.9 Interest Income 1.1 0.4 Non-operating Pension Income 5.7 9.6 Income before Taxes 194.8 523.6 Income Tax Provision 40.8 130.6 Net Income 154.0 393.0 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (2.3) - Net Income Attributable to Olin Corporation $ 156.3 $ 393.0 Net Income Attributable to Olin Corporation Per Common Share:

Basic $ 1.19 $ 2.54 Diluted $ 1.16 $ 2.48 Dividends Per Common Share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

131.0 154.7 Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 134.4 158.6





(a) Unaudited. (b) Restructuring charges for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were primarily associated with operational cessation of our Cumene facility in Terneuzen, Netherlands and the solid epoxy resin production at our facilities in Gumi, South Korea and Guaruja, Brazil, of which $12.8 million of these charges were non-cash impairment charges for equipment and facilities.







Olin Corporation





Segment Information (a)









Three Months



Ended March 31, (In millions) 2023

2022 Sales:







Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls $ 1,117.1

$ 1,245.2

Epoxy 360.7

789.5

Winchester 366.5

426.7

Total Sales $ 1,844.3

$ 2,461.4 Income before Taxes:







Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls $ 245.9

$ 328.6

Epoxy 21.4

138.0

Winchester 61.0

118.9

Corporate/Other:







Environmental Expense (3.2)

(5.6)

Other Corporate and Unallocated Costs (34.3)

(30.3)

Restructuring Charges (b) (60.9)

(3.1)

Other Operating Income 0.5

-

Interest Expense (42.4)

(32.9)

Interest Income 1.1

0.4

Non-operating Pension Income 5.7

9.6

Income before Taxes $ 194.8

$ 523.6





(a) Unaudited. (b) Restructuring charges for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were primarily associated with operational cessation of our Cumene facility in Terneuzen, Netherlands and the solid epoxy resin production at our facilities in Gumi, South Korea and Guaruja, Brazil, of which $12.8 million of these charges were non-cash impairment charges for equipment and facilities.





Olin Corporation













Consolidated Balance Sheets(a)































March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



(In millions, except per share data) 2023

2022

2022



















Assets:













Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 176.0

$ 194.0

$ 197.9



Accounts Receivable, Net 932.1

924.6

1,181.2



Income Taxes Receivable 29.7

43.2

1.2



Inventories, Net 1,089.9

941.9

909.2



Other Current Assets 70.5

52.7

148.9



Total Current Assets 2,298.2

2,156.4

2,438.4



Property, Plant and Equipment













(Less Accumulated Depreciation of $4,536.5, $4,413.1 and $4,182.0) 2,606.7

2,674.1

2,827.0



Operating Lease Assets, Net 346.8

356.0

362.5



Deferred Income Taxes 67.3

60.5

95.3



Other Assets 1,104.7

1,102.5

1,116.3



Intangibles, Net 264.8

273.8

314.5



Goodwill 1,420.9

1,420.9

1,420.7



Total Assets $ 8,109.4

$ 8,044.2

$ 8,574.7



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Current Installments of Long-term Debt $ 9.6

$ 9.7

$ 201.2



Accounts Payable 817.1

837.7

791.5



Income Taxes Payable 109.1

133.4

184.9



Current Operating Lease Liabilities 72.1

71.8

75.4



Accrued Liabilities 427.2

508.8

382.1



Total Current Liabilities 1,435.1

1,561.4

1,635.1



Long-term Debt 2,764.6

2,571.0

2,578.9



Operating Lease Liabilities 282.8

292.5

293.7



Accrued Pension Liability 230.4

234.5

355.9



Deferred Income Taxes 505.0

507.3

577.2



Other Liabilities 356.9

333.9

348.0



Total Liabilities 5,574.8

5,500.6

5,788.8



Commitments and Contingencies













Shareholders' Equity:













Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value Per Share, Authorized 240.0 Shares:













Issued and Outstanding 129.3, 132.3 and 151.8 Shares 129.3

132.3

151.8



Additional Paid-in Capital 491.6

682.7

1,719.3



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (482.7)

(495.9)

(461.2)



Retained Earnings 2,354.6

2,224.5

1,376.0



Olin Corporation's Shareholders' Equity 2,492.8

2,543.6

2,785.9



Noncontrolling Interests 41.8

-

-



Total Equity 2,534.6

2,543.6

2,785.9



Total Liabilities and Equity $ 8,109.4

$ 8,044.2

$ 8,574.7

























(a) Unaudited















Olin Corporation





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (a)







Three Months Ended

March 31, (In millions) 2023

2022 Operating Activities:





Net Income $ 154.0

$ 393.0 Stock-based Compensation 3.7

3.1 Depreciation and Amortization 137.1

151.7 Deferred Income Taxes (11.0)

7.9 Write-off of equipment and facility included in restructuring charges 12.8

- Qualified Pension Plan Contributions (0.8)

(0.4) Qualified Pension Plan Income (5.1)

(8.0) Changes in:





Receivables (4.5)

(85.6) Income Taxes Receivable/Payable (11.9)

88.0 Inventories (146.0)

(45.0) Other Current Assets (15.9)

(20.3) Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities (66.1)

(132.6) Other Assets (10.5)

(0.8) Other Noncurrent Liabilities 6.0

2.8 Other Operating Activities (4.3)

(0.3) Net Operating Activities 37.5

353.5 Investing Activities:





Capital Expenditures (61.4)

(47.3) Payments under Other Long-Term Supply Contracts (9.3)

- Other Investing Activities (0.4)

- Net Investing Activities (71.1)

(47.3) Financing Activities:





Long-term Debt Borrowings (Repayments), Net 192.6

(0.2) Common Stock Repurchased and Retired (206.1)

(263.2) Stock Options Exercised 11.2

5.2 Dividends Paid (26.2)

(30.8) Contributions Received from Noncontrolling Interests 44.1

- Net Financing Activities 15.6

(289.0) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents -

0.2 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (18.0)

17.4 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year 194.0

180.5 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 176.0

$ 197.9







(a) Unaudited.







Olin Corporation





Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA (a)













Olin's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an

add-back for depreciation and amortization, interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income),

restructuring charges, goodwill impairment charges and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP

financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors as a supplemental financial measure to assess

the financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis. The use of non-

GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP and

Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliation of forward-

looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are omitted from this release

because Olin is unable to provide such reconciliations without the use of unreasonable efforts. This inability results from the inherent

difficulty in forecasting generally and quantifying certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. In particular,

sufficient information is not available to calculate certain adjustments required for such reconciliations, including interest expense

(income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income) and restructuring charges. Because of our inability to calculate such

adjustments, forward-looking net income guidance is also omitted from this release. We expect these adjustments to have a

potentially significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.



























Three Months





Ended March 31,

(In millions) 2023 2022











Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:





Net Income $ 154.0 $ 393.0



Add Back:







Interest Expense 42.4 32.9



Interest Income (1.1) (0.4)



Income Tax Provision 40.8 130.6



Depreciation and Amortization 137.1 151.7

EBITDA 373.2 707.8



Add Back:







Restructuring Charges 60.9 3.1

Adjusted EBITDA $ 434.1 $ 710.9











(a) Unaudited.



Olin Corporation











Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(a)

























Olin's definition of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt at the end of any reporting period is defined as the sum of our current

installments of long-term debt and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,

and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization, interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income),

restructuring charges, goodwill impairment charges and certain other non-recurring items for the previous twelve months. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP

financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors as a measure of our ability to manage our indebtedness. The use of non-GAAP financial

measures is not intended to replace any measures of indebtedness or liquidity determined in accordance with GAAP and Net Debt or Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies



































March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(In millions) 2023

2022

2022

















Current Installments of Long-term Debt $ 9.6

$ 9.7

$ 201.2

Long-term Debt 2,764.6

2,571.0

2,578.9

Total Debt 2,774.2

2,580.7

2,780.1

Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents (176.0)

(194.0)

(197.9)

Net Debt $ 2,598.2

$ 2,386.7

$ 2,582.2

















Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 2,151.0

$ 2,427.8

$ 2,663.8

















Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.2

1.0

1.0

























(a) Unaudited.

(b) Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA as of March 31, 2023 is calculated as the three months ended March 31, 2023 plus the year ended December 31, 2022 less the

three months ended March 31, 2022. Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA as of March 31, 2022 is calculated as the three months ended March 31, 2022 plus the

year ended December 31, 2021 less the three months ended March 31, 2021.



