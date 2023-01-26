Olin Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights

Fourth quarter 2022 net income of $196.6 million , or $1.43 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $441.8 million

Share repurchases of $1.35 billion in 2022

in 2022 Expect 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 to $2.0 billion

CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 reported net income was $196.6 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, which compares to fourth quarter 2021 reported net income of $306.6 million, or $1.89 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $441.8 million excludes depreciation and amortization expense of $148.5 million and restructuring charges and other items of $10.0 million. Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $686.7 million. Sales in the fourth quarter 2022 were $1,977.0 million compared to $2,430.4 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Full year 2022 reported net income was $1,326.9 million, or $8.94 per diluted share, which compares to full year 2021 reported net income of $1,296.7 million, or $7.96 per diluted share.

Scott Sutton, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In 2022, we repurchased approximately 16% of our outstanding shares from available cash flow, while also reducing our net debt level. With our confidence in our ability to generate meaningful earnings and cash flow even in recessionary economic conditions, we expect to continue our capital allocation strategy, while committing to maintain an investment-grade balance sheet and achieve investment-grade credit ratings. Our 2022 performance continued to demonstrate how our winning model adapted in real-time to emphasize 'value first' versus a volume maximization approach. Despite the recessionary global economic conditions that developed during 2022, we generated over $1.3 billion of net income and over $2.4 billion of adjusted EBITDA.

"We expect the challenging global economic conditions to continue in 2023. Overall, we expect full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be in the $1.5 to $2.0 billion range, demonstrating the resiliency of our winning model that should dramatically improve our recessionary trough level of adjusted EBITDA compared to Olin's historical strategy and performance.

"In early 2023, we expect our chemical businesses to continue to be tested by European and North American epoxy demand weakness and vinyls intermediate demand weakness, aggravated by elevated levels of Chinese exports caused by lingering weak Chinese domestic demand. Our chemical businesses expect to continue at reduced operating rates as we refrain from selling incremental volume into poor-quality markets. We expect the first quarter 2023 results from our Chemical businesses to be slightly lower than fourth quarter 2022 levels. We expect our Winchester business first quarter 2023 results to increase sequentially from fourth quarter 2022 but to be lower than first quarter 2022 levels due to lower commercial ammunition shipments. Overall, we expect Olin's first quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA to decline slightly from fourth quarter 2022 levels."

SEGMENT REPORTING

Olin defines segment earnings as income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, other operating income (expense), non-operating pension income, other income, and income taxes.

CHLOR ALKALI PRODUCTS AND VINYLS

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls sales for the fourth quarter 2022 were $1,172.8 million compared to $1,244.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The decrease in Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls sales was primarily due to 29% lower volumes, partially offset by higher pricing. Fourth quarter 2022 segment earnings were $252.3 million compared to $294.8 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The $42.5 million decrease in segment earnings was primarily due to lower volumes and higher raw material and operating costs, mainly increased natural gas and electrical power costs, partially offset by higher pricing across all products except vinyls intermediates, which declined. Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls fourth quarter 2022 results included depreciation and amortization expense of $117.6 million compared to $119.4 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

EPOXY

Epoxy sales for the fourth quarter 2022 were $484.2 million compared to $795.7 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The decrease in Epoxy sales was primarily due to 36% lower volumes. Fourth quarter 2022 segment earnings were $30.5 million compared to $170.8 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The $140.3 million decrease in Epoxy segment earnings was primarily due to lower volumes and higher operating costs, mainly increased natural gas and electrical power costs. Epoxy fourth quarter 2022 results included depreciation and amortization expense of $22.4 million compared to $22.6 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

WINCHESTER

Winchester sales for the fourth quarter 2022 were $320.0 million compared to $390.6 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The decrease in Winchester sales was primarily due to lower commercial ammunition shipments, partially offset by higher commercial ammunition pricing and higher military and law enforcement shipments. During 2022, Winchester experienced a transition in its commercial ammunition business from refilling depleted supply chains to filling inventories at the rate of its customers' sales. In some cases, customers' inventories became too high so Winchester chose to preserve value by manufacturing and selling less commercial ammunition. Fourth quarter 2022 segment earnings were $45.7 million compared to $101.8 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The $56.1 million decrease in segment earnings was primarily due to lower commercial ammunition shipments and higher commodity and other materials costs partially offset by higher commercial ammunition pricing and higher military and law enforcement sales. Winchester fourth quarter 2022 results included depreciation and amortization expense of $6.4 million compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

CORPORATE AND OTHER COSTS

Other corporate and unallocated costs in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $4.3 million compared to the fourth quarter 2021 primarily due to unfavorable foreign currency impacts.

LIQUIDITY AND SHARE REPURCHASES

The cash balance on December 31, 2022, was $194.0 million and we ended the year with net debt of approximately $2.4 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.0 times. During 2022, Olin repaid $201.1 million of debt, which followed a $1,103.1 million debt reduction in 2021. On December 31, 2022, Olin had approximately $1.5 billion of available liquidity.

During fourth quarter 2022, approximately 4.9 million shares of common stock were repurchased at a cost of $250.1 million. During 2022, approximately 25.7 million shares of common stock were repurchased at a cost of $1,350.7 million. For the full year 2021, Olin repurchased approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock at a cost of $251.9 million. On December 31, 2022, Olin had approximately $1.7 billion available under its current share repurchase authorization.

Olin Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Operations (a)













Three Months

Years Ended



Ended December 31,

December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021

2022 2021













Sales $ 1,977.0 $ 2,430.4

$ 9,376.2 $ 8,910.6 Operating Expenses:









Cost of Goods Sold 1,594.5 1,800.6

7,194.3 6,616.4 Selling and Administration 97.9 102.2

393.9 416.9 Restructuring Charges 11.0 3.4

25.3 27.9 Other Operating Income (b) - 1.4

16.3 1.4 Operating Income 273.6 525.6

1,779.0 1,850.8 Interest Expense (c) 40.5 143.6

143.9 348.0 Interest Income 1.0 -

2.2 0.2 Non-operating Pension Income 9.7 9.0

38.7 35.7 Income before Taxes 243.8 391.0

1,676.0 1,538.7 Income Tax Provision (d) 47.2 84.4

349.1 242.0 Net Income $ 196.6 $ 306.6

$ 1,326.9 $ 1,296.7 Net Income Per Common Share:









Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.94

$ 9.16 $ 8.15 Diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.89

$ 8.94 $ 7.96 Dividends Per Common Share $ 0.20 $ 0.20

$ 0.80 $ 0.80 Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

134.5 158.4

144.9 159.1 Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 137.7 162.5

148.5 163.0





(a) Unaudited. (b) Other operating income for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $13.0 million of gains for the sale of two former manufacturing facilities. Other

operating income for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 included a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a terminal facility. (c) Interest expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 included a loss on extinguishment of debt of $104.6 million and $152.2 million,

respectively, which includes bond redemption premiums, write-off of deferred debt issuance costs and recognition of deferred fair value interest rate swap

losses associated with the optional prepayment of existing debt.

(d) Income tax provision for the year ended December 31, 2022 included a benefit of $36.6 million primarily associated with the release of deferred tax

liabilities as a result of a legal entity liquidation. Income tax provision for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a benefit of $82.8 million

primarily associated with the release of the valuation allowance in the second quarter 2021 related to deferred tax assets of our German operations.

Olin Corporation













Segment Information (a)



































Three Months

Years Ended



Ended December 31,

December 31, (In millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales:















Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls $ 1,172.8

$ 1,244.1

$ 5,085.0

$ 4,140.8

Epoxy 484.2

795.7

2,690.5

3,186.0

Winchester 320.0

390.6

1,600.7

1,583.8

Total Sales $ 1,977.0

$ 2,430.4

$ 9,376.2

$ 8,910.6 Income before Taxes:















Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls $ 252.3

$ 294.8

$ 1,181.3

$ 997.8

Epoxy 30.5

170.8

388.5

616.5

Winchester 45.7

101.8

372.9

412.1

Corporate/Other:















Environmental Expense (b) (5.2)

(5.4)

(23.2)

(14.0)

Other Corporate and Unallocated Costs (38.7)

(34.4)

(131.5)

(135.1)

Restructuring Charges (11.0)

(3.4)

(25.3)

(27.9)

Other Operating Income (c) -

1.4

16.3

1.4

Interest Expense (d) (40.5)

(143.6)

(143.9)

(348.0)

Interest Income 1.0

-

2.2

0.2

Non-operating Pension Income 9.7

9.0

38.7

35.7

Income before Taxes $ 243.8

$ 391.0

$ 1,676.0

$ 1,538.7





(a) Unaudited. (b) Environmental expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 included $1.0 million and $2.2 million, respectively, of insurance recoveries for costs incurred and

expensed in prior periods. (c) Other operating income for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $13.0 million of gains for the sale of two former manufacturing facilities. Other operating income for

both the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 included a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a terminal facility. (d) Interest expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 included a loss on extinguishment of debt of $104.6 million and $152.2 million, respectively, which

includes bond redemption premiums, write-off of deferred debt issuance costs and recognition of deferred fair value interest rate swap losses associated with the optional

prepayment of existing debt.

Olin Corporation





Consolidated Balance Sheets (a)















December 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2022

2021







Assets:





Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 194.0

$ 180.5 Accounts Receivable, Net 924.6

1,106.5 Income Taxes Receivable 43.2

0.3 Inventories, Net 941.9

868.3 Other Current Assets 52.7

92.7 Total Current Assets 2,156.4

2,248.3 Property, Plant and Equipment





(Less Accumulated Depreciation of $4,413.1 and $4,076.5) 2,674.1

2,913.6 Operating Lease Assets, Net 356.0

372.4 Deferred Income Taxes 60.5

99.3 Other Assets 1,102.5

1,131.8 Intangibles, Net 273.8

331.7 Goodwill 1,420.9

1,420.6 Total Assets $ 8,044.2

$ 8,517.7







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





Current Installments of Long-term Debt $ 9.7

$ 201.1 Accounts Payable 837.7

847.7 Income Taxes Payable 133.4

98.4 Current Operating Lease Liabilities 71.8

76.8 Accrued Liabilities 508.8

458.1 Total Current Liabilities 1,561.4

1,682.1 Long-term Debt 2,571.0

2,578.2 Operating Lease Liabilities 292.5

302.0 Accrued Pension Liability 234.5

381.9 Deferred Income Taxes 507.3

558.9 Other Liabilities 333.9

362.4 Total Liabilities 5,500.6

5,865.5 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:





Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value Per Share, Authorized 240.0 Shares:





Issued and Outstanding 132.3 Shares (156.8 in 2021) 132.3

156.8 Additional Paid-in Capital 682.7

1,969.6 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (495.9)

(488.0) Retained Earnings 2,224.5

1,013.8 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,543.6

2,652.2 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,044.2

$ 8,517.7







(a) Unaudited.







Olin Corporation





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (a)







Years Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2022

2021 Operating Activities:





Net Income $ 1,326.9

$ 1,296.7 Gains on Disposition of Property, Plant and Equipment (13.0)

(1.4) Loss on Debt Extinguishment -

152.2 Stock-based Compensation 14.1

8.3 Depreciation and Amortization 598.8

582.5 Deferred Income Taxes (32.4)

(42.7) Qualified Pension Plan Contributions (1.3)

(1.1) Qualified Pension Plan Income (33.1)

(27.8) Changes in:





Receivables 160.8

(360.0) Income Taxes Receivable/Payable (2.9)

105.1 Inventories (86.3)

(206.0) Other Current Assets 15.9

(22.3) Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities (22.3)

240.1 Other Assets (2.6)

(13.3) Other Noncurrent Liabilities (0.7)

26.2 Other Operating Activities -

4.5 Net Operating Activities 1,921.9

1,741.0 Investing Activities:





Capital Expenditures (236.9)

(200.6) Payments under Other Long-Term Supply Contracts (37.7)

- Proceeds from Disposition of Property, Plant and Equipment 14.9

3.2 Net Investing Activities (259.7)

(197.4) Financing Activities:





Long-term Debt Repayments, Net (201.1)

(1,103.1) Debt Early Redemption Premiums -

(137.7) Common Stock Repurchased and Retired (1,350.7)

(251.9) Stock Options Exercised 25.7

72.4 Dividends Paid (116.2)

(127.8) Debt Issuance Costs (4.4)

(3.9) Net Financing Activities (1,646.7)

(1,552.0) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (2.0)

(0.8) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 13.5

(9.2) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year 180.5

189.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 194.0

$ 180.5







(a) Unaudited.







Olin Corporation Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA (a)

Olin's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an add-back for

depreciation and amortization, interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income), restructuring charges, goodwill

impairment charges and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure

is meaningful to investors as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structures,

taxes or historical cost basis. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance

with GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliation of forward-looking

non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are omitted from this release because Olin is unable to provide

such reconciliations without the use of unreasonable efforts. This inability results from the inherent difficulty in forecasting generally and quantifying

certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. In particular, sufficient information is not available to calculate certain

adjustments required for such reconciliations, including interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income) and

restructuring charges. Because of our inability to calculate such adjustments, forward-looking net income guidance is also omitted from this release. We

expect these adjustments to have a potentially significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.















Three Months Years Ended



Ended December 31, December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021











Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:







Net Income $ 196.6 $ 306.6 $ 1,326.9 $ 1,296.7

Add Back:









Interest Expense 40.5 143.6 143.9 348.0

Interest Income (1.0) - (2.2) (0.2)

Income Tax Provision 47.2 84.4 349.1 242.0

Depreciation and Amortization 148.5 150.1 598.8 582.5 EBITDA 431.8 684.7 2,416.5 2,469.0

Add Back:









Restructuring Charges 11.0 3.4 25.3 27.9

Environmental Recoveries (b) (1.0) - (1.0) (2.2)

Certain Non-recurring Items (c) - (1.4) (13.0) (1.4) Adjusted EBITDA $ 441.8 $ 686.7 $ 2,427.8 $ 2,493.3





(a) Unaudited. (b) Environmental recoveries included insurance recoveries for costs incurred and expensed in prior periods. (c) Certain non-recurring items for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $13.0 million of gains for the sale of two former manufacturing facilities

and certain non-recurring items for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 included a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a terminal

facility.

Olin Corporation Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (a)

Olin's definition of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt at the end of any reporting period is defined as the

sum of our current installments of long-term debt and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings

before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization, interest expense (income),

income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income), restructuring charges, goodwill impairment charges and certain other non-recurring items for the

previous twelve months. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to

investors as a measure of our ability to manage our indebtedness. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of

indebtedness or liquidity determined in accordance with GAAP and Net Debt or Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to

similarly titled measures of other companies.









December 31, (In millions) 2022

2021









Current Installments of Long-term Debt $ 9.7

$ 201.1 Long-term Debt 2,571.0

2,578.2 Total Debt 2,580.7

2,779.3 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents (194.0)

(180.5) Net Debt $ 2,386.7

$ 2,598.8









Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,427.8

$ 2,493.3









Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.0

1.0









(a) Unaudited.

