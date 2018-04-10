Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement

A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The release will be available on several news services including Bloomberg News, Reuters, Dow Jones News Service and on Olin's website.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The call will be webcast live on our corporate website www.olin.com and will be accessible under the Conference Call icon. Listeners should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will remain available for play back on our website following the earnings call for 90 days. You may choose to listen to the conference call by dialing 877-883-0383 (Canadian callers, please dial 877-885-0477; International callers, please dial 412-902-6506), pass code 9487756. A telephonic replay of this conference call will be available beginning at noon (ET) for 30 days by calling 877-344-7529 (Canadian callers, please dial 855-669-9658; International callers, please dial 412-317-0088), using a pass code of 10119237.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

