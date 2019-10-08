Olin Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on November 1

CLAYTON, Mo., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that its senior management team will review its third quarter 2019 financial results in an investor conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

Olin's third quarter earnings release, including financial statements and segment information, will be distributed after the market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (877) 883-0383 (Canadian callers, please dial (877) 885-0477; International callers, please dial (412) 902-6506), using the pass code 2392027. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.olin.com , accessible under the third quarter conference call icon. Presentation slides associated with the call will be available on November 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Participants should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Following the live event, the webcast will remain available for replay on the company's website for one year. A telephonic replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time for 14 days by dialing (877) 344-7529 (Canadian callers, please dial (855) 669-9658; International callers, please dial (412) 317-0088), using the pass code of 10135876.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

