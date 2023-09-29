Olin Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

Olin Corporation

29 Sep, 2023, 07:30 ET

CLAYTON, Mo., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, Olin's senior management will review the company's third quarter 2023 financial results. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be distributed after the market closes on Thursday, October 26, 2023, together with the associated slides.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Interested US participants may access the conference call toll free by dialing (877) 883-0383 [Canada callers please dial (877) 885-0477 and International callers, please dial (412) 902-6506], using the pass code 8196848. The call will also be webcast live via the company's website at www.olin.com, accessible under the third quarter conference call icons. Participants should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Following the event, the webcast will remain available for replay on the company's website for one year. A telephonic replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time for 14 days by dialing (877) 344-7529 [Canadian callers, please dial (855) 669-9658; International callers, please dial (412) 317-0088], using the pass code of 4705417.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

