Olin Corporation to Host Investor Day on December 12, 2024

CLAYTON, Mo., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN), a leading global manufacturer of chemical products and ammunition, announced today it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Ken Lane, President & CEO, and Todd Slater, SVP & CFO, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to present an in-depth overview of Olin's strategic vision, and deep dives into its businesses, capital allocation strategy and long-term financial targets. The presentation will include a Q&A session with the executive management team followed by a luncheon.

The presentation will begin promptly at 9:00am (ET) and is expected to conclude by approximately 12:00pm (ET). The event will be held both virtually and in-person. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance will be by invitation only and advance registration will be required.

A live webcast of the event, as well as the supporting materials, will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.olin.com . An archived copy of the webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours following the event and will be archived for 12 months.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, industrial cartridges, and clay targets.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

