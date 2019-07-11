Olin To Pursue Registered Debt Offering

CLAYTON, Mo., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that it intends to commence an offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Senior Notes"), subject to market and other conditions. The Senior Notes will be sold pursuant to Olin's shelf registration statement and the base prospectus on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The underwriters for the transaction are J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., ING Financial Markets, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. Olin expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to prepay all of the term loans outstanding under its senior term loan credit facility and all of the loans outstanding under its receivables financing credit facility, and Olin expects to use the remaining net proceeds to pay fees and expenses and fund general corporate purposes.

Olin has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the prospectus supplement thereto and the other documents that Olin has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Olin and this offering. The offering will be made only pursuant to the terms of the relevant prospectus supplement (including the prospectus). These documents will be available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, these documents will be made available upon request to any underwriter participating in the offering. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus and the related prospectus supplement from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179 or by calling 1-866-803-9204.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Senior Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

