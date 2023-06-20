Olin Updates Second Quarter 2023 Outlook and Announces Additional Epoxy Restructuring Actions

CLAYTON, Mo., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today an updated outlook for the second quarter 2023. Olin's second quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the $350 to $360 million range, which is lower than previously expected mainly due to an approximately $50 million impact from an extended vinyl chloride monomer plant turnaround and additionally due to a lower market participation rate by Olin in the face of deteriorating market conditions. The planned vinyl chloride monomer plant maintenance turnaround at the Freeport, Texas facility required an extension of approximately seven weeks and resulted in higher unabsorbed fixed manufacturing costs, reduced profit from lost sales, and higher turnaround expense. The vinyl chloride monomer plant has returned to operations at a reduced rate.

Olin also announced the decision to cease all operations at its Gumi, South Korea facility, reduce epoxy resin and upstream capacity at its Freeport, Texas facility, and reduce our sales and support staffing across Asia. Olin's second quarter 2023 results are forecast to include approximately $12 million of restructuring charges associated with these plans of which approximately $6 million represents non-cash asset impairment charges. The cash component of these charges is expected to be paid over the next year.

"The restructuring actions announced on March 21, 2023, and in this announcement will complete the rightsizing of the Epoxy business and are expected to deliver $50 million of improved annual EBITDA beginning in fourth quarter 2023 continuing our commitment to elevate our Epoxy business earnings to a more sustainable level. Through these actions, we will have configured our global Epoxy asset capability to improve profitability through future recessions," remarked Scott Sutton, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Both of our chemical businesses continue to experience a challenging demand environment. Our team remains focused on demonstrating our winning model's resilience and ability to deliver significantly higher trough level adjusted EBITDA compared to Olin's historical approach."

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

