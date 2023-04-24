Oline Dental Arts Announces New Partnership with Dr. Abhishek Desai

EAST LANGHORNE, Pa., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oline Dental Arts has announced its new partnership with Dr. Abhishek Desai. The partnership brings a wealth of benefits for patients, including an increase in office availability, an expansion of services, and strengthened quality of care.

Dr. Desai has a lifelong passion for dentistry and has received his DDS from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He also holds a Master's Degree in Public Health from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a Bachelor's Degree in Dental Surgery from India. Dr. Desai designs individualized treatment plans for every patient, covering a broad range of general dentistry procedures, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as orthodontics.

Apart from his love for dentistry, Dr. Desai enjoys cooking, writing, traveling, and playing golf. He resides in New Jersey with his wife, Sonam, and their 2-year-old Goldendoodle, Theo. The couple is expecting their first child this summer.

Dr. James P. Oline is enthusiastic to have Dr. Desai join the team. He took the utmost care to find a doctor who will uphold the high standards of patient care at Oline Dental Arts. Dr. Oline will continue to be available several days a week for his patients during this transition.

The partnership with Dr. Abhishek Desai reflects Oline Dental Arts' commitment to providing patients with the best possible dental care.

About Oline Dental Arts

Oline Dental Arts have been providing quality dental care in Langhorne, Holland, Newtown, Levittown, Richboro, and Yardley, Pennsylvania since 1984. The practice offers a wide range of services including cosmetic, restorative, general, and family dentistry. To learn more about Oline Dental Arts and its quality patient care, visit their website or call to schedule an appointment.

