Olio Drastically Reduces Readmission Rates in Post-Acute Care

The cost of unplanned readmissions is $15 to 20 billion dollars annually. Preventing avoidable readmissions has the potential to profoundly improve both the quality of life for patients and the financial wellbeing of health care systems.

"As health systems and physician groups focus on post-acute changes and challenges, they are continually looking to enhance their own post-acute strategies," Ben Forrest- CEO at Olio stated. "As health systems focus on integrating with a larger number of PAC providers and forming continuing shared risk arrangements, Olio is proud to serve as the channel that allows them to scale integrated care management and accountability across all levels of post-acute care (SNF, IRF, Home Health, Hospice, LTCH)."

Post-acute care will continue to be a hot topic in 2022 as it is a major cost driver that CMS hopes to rein in. Olio's innovative approach to reducing hospital readmissions continues to gain traction as health systems look for ways to ramp and scale their network of providers quickly rather than adding PACs to their team one at a time.

About Olio

Olio redefines how population health teams manage patients in post-acute care settings. The Olio platform gets everyone on the same team by providing an easy, immediate way to communicate. Olio connects health systems to all post-acute providers, drives scalable PAC behavior change, and tracks engagement to generate better outcomes.

