Olio Piro LLC and Bonini SRL Announce Merger

MODENA, Italy, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonini SRL, distinguished producer and distributor of the traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena Bonini, and Olio Piro LLC, award-winning producer of Piro and Cucino extra virgin olive oils in Tuscany, today announce the merger of the two esteemed Italian brands.

The union of the two houses of origin brings together Bonini's prestigious global placements and deep ties to the world's leading chefs, and Piro's commitment to crafting outstanding extra virgin olive oil. Both share a luxury food philosophy dedicated to small production, controlled sourcing, and refusal to industrialize. Together they create products that naturally evolve at the highest level of fine dining - for connoisseurs, chefs, and collectors of taste.

The merger positions both houses within the global luxury food conversation - alongside fine wines, single-estate spirits, heritage caviar, and chocolate houses - where scarcity, origin, and trust define value. The strategic alliance formed by Olio Piro and Bonini in 2023 offers fine retailers and discerning consumers an unmatched selection of exceptional balsamic vinegar and olive oil products in the United States.

"Years ago, when Marie-Charlotte Piro and I first met, the same passion and the same vision found their voice. In that moment, I understood that she was our future," said Bonini founder Fabio Massimo Bonini. "My traditional balsamic vinegar and Marie-Charlotte's olive oil recognize each other, as only truly authentic things can."

"Piro and Bonini belong to the same world — one where time, origin, and restraint define luxury," said Olio Piro CEO Marie-Charlotte Piro. "Bringing them together allows us to protect rarity, elevate craftsmanship, and speak with one coherent voice globally, without ever compromising what makes each house unique."

With its rich heritage and unwavering commitment to tradition, Bonini has gained a reputation for sourcing the highest-quality ingredients for its traditional balsamic vinegar. Bonini's balsamic vinegar is meticulously produced using only grape must, solely sourced from the Modena region.

Bonini's next chapter unfolds within woman-owned and woman-led Olio Piro. It follows a deliberate transition by Fabio Massimo Bonini, who has entrusted the company to Marie-Charlotte Piro of Olio Piro, which she co-founded with her brother Romain Piro. Stefania Bonini, Fabio's sister, remains Financial Officer of Bonini's Italian operations, ensuring stability and institutional memory. Bonini continues to operate fully within the traditional Modena framework, including Consorzio oversight and PDO certification, ensuring continuity of method, evaluation, and standards.

For more information about the availability of Bonini and Piro products in the United States, please visit www.olio-piro.com.

About Olio Piro LLC

Olio Piro LLC is the exclusive distributor of the renowned, award-winning extra virgin olive oil Piro, crafted with paramount quality standards combining respect for traditions and the latest technology in the Maremma region of Tuscany. With unwavering dedication to delivering excellence, Olio Piro LLC ensures that every bottle of Piro, whether it graces tables or fills kitchens across America, maintains the same highest-quality and remarkable flavor as when it was first bottled at the mill in Tuscany. Each drop of Piro is a testament to the commitment to preserving the authentic taste and essence of exceptional olive oil.

About Bonini SRL

Bonini is a distinguished producer and distributor of traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena and a proud member of the Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Modena DOP. Committed to upholding tradition, Bonini's balsamic vinegar is crafted exclusively from grape must sourced exclusively from the Modena region. Bonini offers a superior traditional balsamic vinegar with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) as well as a range of exceptional condiments that inspire culinary creativity and delight the senses, showcasing the true essence of Italian craftsmanship.

