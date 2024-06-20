Olio Welcomes Jill Sharp, RN, to its Board of Directors

Jill Sharp, Appointed to Olio's Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, June 20, 2024 Olio is proud to announce that Jill Sharp, RN and Senior Vice President of Care Delivery at Emcara, has joined the board at Olio. Jill brings extensive experience in value-based care, utilization management, care management, and clinical operations to Olio, aiming to drive growth and innovation within the healthcare sector.

Jill has a long history of advocating for integrated, patient-focused care and has witnessed firsthand the significant impact Olio has had on reducing the total cost of care for value-based care organizations. "I have long admired Olio's ability to unite disconnected care teams with an easy process, as well as their ability to foster accountability with external stakeholders across the care continuum," said Jill Sharp. "Olio's simple and intuitive software, combined with invaluable market expertise and engagement data, are pivotal in scaling the efforts of clinical teams. The team was able to pivot and focus on positively influencing patient outcomes and dramatically expanding our reach. I am excited to work closely with Olio's leadership and experts to continue to support Olio's market-leading innovations and use my experience to suggest features that deliver immediate value."

"Jill's deep industry knowledge and commitment to healthcare excellence are tremendous assets for Olio and will be instrumental as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead", said Ben Forrest, CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome Jill to the board and are confident that she will be a key player at Olio through its next phase of growth," said Philip Lewis, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners. "Her extensive experience in value-based care and relentless dedication to patient well-being will prove invaluable."

Jill holds a Master of Business Administration from the Isenberg School of Management, and held a notable nursing career, including impactful roles in healthcare management and in several esteemed healthcare delivery organizations. She currently serves as the SVP of Care Delivery for Emcara.

Olio revolutionizes value-based care for organizations facing downside risk—such as health plans, health systems, physician groups, and ACOs. Our unique business model offers untethered scale, while our market performance experts and insights drive significant cost reductions by streamlining utilization management and care management process across all levels of post-acute care. Olio's software not only creates a unified process among care teams, but also equips them with advanced tools to measure and optimize efforts, fostering accountability. This proactive approach minimizes unnecessary hospital readmissions and post-acute utilization, and eradicates barriers to discharge, ensuring superior outcomes for patients and their families. With Olio, discover a unified, impactful solution that thousands of post-acute care users love and our clients find essential to their value-based care strategy.

