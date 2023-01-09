OLIVARES in Mexico Names Two New Partners

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OLIVARES, a leading IP, business, and litigation law firm in Mexico announces the addition of two new partners: Rommy Morales and Jaime Rodríguez.

Rommy Morales is an experienced practitioner at OLIVARES, first joining the firm in 2008. For over 16 years she has focused her extensive technical expertise and background on the prosecution and enforcement of pharmaceutical patents in Mexico. Her broad knowledge and skill make her one of the leading experts in the field, offering counsel to national and international clients regarding the protection and enforcement of their intellectual property rights. Rommy co-chairs the Patent Group at OLIVARES, overseeing all patent filing and prosecution processes, as well as supervising a team in this area. She regularly participates in legal proceedings related to Life Sciences that involve commercially valuable pharmaceutical products. With her accumulated experience Rommy has been able to obtain patents for complex biotechnological inventions that have not been protected elsewhere, as well as provide technical assistance for patent litigation cases related to top-selling medicines across Latin America.

Mr. Rodríguez's expertise in numerous areas of IP has made him one of the most sought-after versatile lawyers by clients, who trust his comprehensive legal advice and innovative and ingenious strategies for their legal matters. His time at OLIVARES since 2007 has served to deepen his understanding of IP law, which is reflected in his postgraduate and master's degree levels of study. This experience has allowed him to achieve success in various areas of IP, including impressive litigation results, as well as remarkable outcomes in copyright matters. Mr. Rodríguez has served as a professor at various educational institutions and published numerous articles related to his practice and the law —making him an authority on intellectual property law throughout Mexico.

"Our new partners exemplify the success that comes from dedication to the firm's mission. We are all excited about what the future looks like with these new leaders with us," said Sergio Olivares, managing partner.

About OLIVARES

OLIVARES provides innovative solutions for clients facing complex legal challenges in Mexico. The firm is internationally recognized as leading in IP, life sciences, entertainment, new technologies and data privacy, also offering a focus in civil, commercial, constitutional, and administrative litigation. The team continuously shapes the legal environment that opens Mexico to the greatest innovations from around the world.

