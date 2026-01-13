Olive & June Expands Retail Distribution in the U.S. With Debut at Ulta Beauty

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive & June, the leader in accessible, salon-quality at-home nail care, officially announced its nationwide debut at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Launching in 600 stores across the U.S. and on Ulta.com beginning January 18, 2026, the brand will offer a complete Olive & June DIY nail destination within the retailer including a full range of polish, press-ons, treatments, tools, and an Ulta Beauty exclusive deluxe Gel Mani System. This milestone marks the next phase in Olive & June's retail growth and mission to make salon-quality nail care accessible to all.

Olive & June Enters Ulta Beauty

Since launching its first-of-its-kind at-home product line in 2019, Olive & June has made it possible for millions of consumers to achieve salon-quality results from home, building a loyal community of DIY beauty enthusiasts and redefining the nail care industry.

"Beautiful nails for everyone has always been our mission, and we're thrilled to further expand our distribution from mass to prestige beauty retail with Ulta Beauty," says Sarah Gibson Tuttle, Founder/CEO of Olive & June. "We have built and led the DIY movement in nails with our all-in-one Mani System and the Olive & June at-home educational method. For the first time ever, we're offering our signature Mani System in-store exclusively at Ulta Beauty. They're the perfect partner to bring our vision of a premium DIY nail destination to life. Their community loves discovering, testing, and building routines that make them feel great, and we're so excited to introduce them to Olive & June and their best nail life."

Olive & June has led the democratization and mass adoption of at-home nail routines. Its entry into Ulta Beauty aligns with growing consumer demand for high-performance DIY solutions and represents the next phase of retail modernization for the category. Ulta Beauty will now offer the fastest-growing nail brand in MULO—including the No. 2 press-ons in the market—for the first time. This addition further differentiates the retailer's assortment with Olive & June's superior fit technology at an accessible $10 price point.

"We are so excited to welcome Olive & June to the Ulta Beauty family," said Kaitlin Rinehart, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "This launch comes at a moment where the nail category is experiencing remarkable momentum, fueled by our guests' desire for self-care rituals and everyday moments of self-expression through their beauty routine. As they continue to embrace at-home artistry and elevated nail care, this partnership allows us to bring an even wider range of high-quality, accessible and simple solutions to their routines. We're thrilled to welcome Olive & June into our assortment and look forward to inspiring our community with new ways to feel confident, creative, and cared for."

Olive & June products will be available starting January 18 in 600 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and on Ulta.com. To find Olive & June at an Ulta Beauty location near you, visit https://oliveandjune.com/pages/find-us-irl

About Olive & June

Your BFF for all things nails, Olive & June was founded in 2013 by mani-obsessee Sarah Gibson Tuttle in Beverly Hills, California as an elevated salon experience, delivering personalized attention and luxury service at an approachable price. In 2019 with the mission to bring beautiful nails to everyone, Olive & June introduced a full line of products for a salon-quality experience at home. Through these first-of-their-kind products and educational content, Olive & June revolutionized the at-home nail experience. For more information, visit www.oliveandjune.com.

SOURCE Olive & June