Olive Adopts AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Create the Internet of Healthcare

U.S.A., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, announced a strategic relationship today with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to leverage cloud computing to make healthcare more efficient and affordable for patients and organizations. Running on AWS, Olive's workflow automation solution connects data between disparate systems and networks, including health systems, payers, data, and patient information and history. Olive's HIPAA-compliant environment, which runs on AWS, automates and optimizes administrative tasks for healthcare providers, freeing them to spend more time with patients in more than 950 hospitals across the U.S.

Quality of care is critical to quality of life, yet the care experience is often disjointed and inefficient – from long wait times to rushed appointments, overcrowded emergency rooms, soaring costs, challenging claims processes and reimbursement – and access to necessary treatment. Many of these challenges are symptoms of healthcare's larger, more systemic problem: the industry is built on fragmented, outdated technology. Using AWS analytics, database, storage, and compute services, Olive is creating the Internet of Healthcare to revolutionize how healthcare information is shared, deployed and optimized.

"The mediocrity of healthcare technology has created disconnected experiences, access inequity, unreferenced life-saving data, massive clerical and cognitive mistakes, velocity issues, and many others. These issues are not only costing time and money, they are costing human lives," said Patrick Jones, Executive Vice President of Olive. "Running on AWS, the possibilities of what we can engineer are endless. We're challenging the legacy systems and the assumptions upon which they were built to create the holy grail of healthcare –semantic interoperability between all systems."

"AWS is helping Olive to connect the disparate systems used by healthcare organizations to help provide greater visibility for healthcare providers to make faster, more informed decisions," said Patrick Combes, Worldwide Technical Leader, Healthcare and Life Sciences, AWS. "AWS offers the security, scalability, and availability to enable Olive to accelerate its pace of innovation and uncover new ways to reduce the strain on healthcare providers so they can focus on delivering better patient care and experiences."

Olive will further support the industry by working with AWS and its community of builders and developers with AWS + Olive Helps. By combining the AWS developer community with Olive Helps , healthcare's AI coworker, Olive will continue to transform healthcare by closing the gap between work and wisdom for healthcare workers by providing real-time, task-specific information.

Working with AWS, Olive is already driving digital transformation together with some of the largest providers in the nation. Olive is connecting more than 950 hospitals across more than 40 U.S. states, including more than 20 of the top 100 U.S. health systems.

