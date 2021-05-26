Olive and ASUS Partner, Bringing AI-Assisted Coding to 775+ Hospitals

"We're thrilled to join forces with a global technology giant like ASUS as one of our first Olive Helps' partners," said Patrick Jones, EVP of Partnerships at Olive. "This is a milestone demonstrating both companies' level of passion and investment to elevate the human experience for patients and healthcare workers."

ASUS Intelligent Cloud Services (AICS), a newly formed software division within ASUS, is working with providers to reimagine care delivery, and accelerate the transformation of a data-driven and AI-enabled healthcare ecosystem with AI services such as ASUS Miraico, the world's first medical coding AI assistant to capture the complete patient journey. Already deployed in select hospitals, ASUS Miraico, an ICD-10 (International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision) AI coding assistant, has greatly improved medical coding productivity and accelerated revenue cycle workflows within hospitals.

The inclusion of ASUS Miraico as a function within the Olive Helps platform (a platform providing human workers with real-time intelligence) will further streamline hospitals' revenue cycle management processes. With the addition of Miraico, Olive Helps can further analyze clinical terminology in medical records, increase efficiency in diagnostic-related group (DRG) assignment processes, and automatically recommend the most relevant and accurate ICD-10 codes.

"At ASUS, we are dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals with AI technologies that allow them to better serve their patients and communities," said Taiyi Huang, Corporate Vice President of ASUS, Head of AICS. "We look forward to working closely with Olive to unlock even more value for our end users and to identify tomorrow's needs in order to improve efficiencies in healthcare's revenue cycles."

The partnership was established to develop the innovations needed to bring healthcare together. One example of the synergies include using AI and specifically cybernetics (scientific term for how humans and machines work together for better outcomes) to facilitate faster medical coding in high intensity environments, all while improving the overall accuracy of the final outputs. Additionally, they will also help medical coders upskill more effectively, providing them with more time to focus on higher value activities, and improve the efficiency of the revenue cycle process.

Olive and ASUS will further accelerate the transformation of a data-driven and AI-enabled healthcare ecosystem. To learn more about Olive, visit her at oliveai.com . To learn more about ASUS Miraico, visit https://aics.asus.com/miraico-en/.

About Olive

Olive's AI workforce is built to fix our broken healthcare system by addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is designed to drive connections, shining a new light on the broken healthcare processes that stand between providers delivering patient care and payers. She uses AI to reveal life-changing outcomes that make healthcare more efficient, affordable and effective. Olive's mission is to unleash a trillion dollars by connecting a disconnected healthcare system. Olive is improving healthcare operations today, so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com.

About ASUS

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world's best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world's most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2019 and ranks as one of Forbes' World's Best Regarded Companies and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

About AICS

ASUS Intelligent Cloud Services (AICS) is a software division within ASUS, with a mission to empower businesses with powerful AI technologies. Utilizing deep technologies in Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Data Analytics, we build and deploy applications in Precision Healthcare and Industrial Safety, helping businesses accelerate their transformation towards an AI-powered future. Please visit us at https://aics.asus.com/home/ .

Olive Media Contact:

Rachel Forsyth

[email protected]

312-280-4486

ASUS Media Contact:

Beca Truong

[email protected]

510-280-4486

SOURCE Olive

Related Links

https://oliveai.com

