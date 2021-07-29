Olive Announces General Availability of Olive Helps and New Loop Development Kit, Leveraging Cybernetics to Deliver Real-Time Healthcare Insights

U.S.A., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, today announced the general availability of Olive Helps , healthcare's AI coworker that enhances the speed, quality, and impact of healthcare workers. A cybernetic application, Olive Helps harness the intelligence of the healthcare community through its platform, with the goal of closing the gap between work and wisdom for healthcare workers.

Healthcare workers are often inundated with information and experience workflow disruptions from using multiple disparate technology systems. Olive Helps minimize these workflow barriers by providing real-time intelligence that helps humans work better, faster.

A lightweight desktop application, Olive Helps sense a healthcare worker's needs through "Loops" and surface the right information at the right time. Loops are applications that quietly work on the platform to provide real-time intelligence to humans. They are created by an ecosystem of partners, including Olive, technology developers, and health systems, and are available through the Loop Library. Loops housed in the Loop Library are much like apps available in an app store, created by the platform and app developer partners.

Creating the first true platform for healthcare with the Loop Development Kit

Olive Helps is the first true platform for healthcare with a developer ecosystem. Unlike closed-end app marketplaces, anyone can develop Loops using Olive's Loop Development Kit (LDK) to create these Loops for health systems and hospitals.

Powered by real-time intelligence through these Loops, Olive Helps is supercharging the healthcare workforce, boosting the ROI of workers while reducing burnout. Olive Helps is working to solve healthcare's biggest challenges with an ecosystem of technology partners including:

ASUS , a global leader in consumer electronics with a growing portfolio of healthcare products and services, enables healthcare providers to alleviate their medical coding workload with AI medical coding assistant ASUS Miraico through Olive Helps .

, a global leader in consumer electronics with a growing portfolio of healthcare products and services, enables healthcare providers to alleviate their medical coding workload with AI medical coding assistant ASUS Miraico through . Dignity Health Global Education , a leading healthcare workforce development company dedicated to providing customized educational opportunities and a student-centric experience, brings their expertise to market through Olive Helps .

, a leading healthcare workforce development company dedicated to providing customized educational opportunities and a student-centric experience, brings their expertise to market through . Ribbon Health , a healthcare data platform delivering comprehensive, real-time information on providers, insurance plans, locations, and more through the Provider Directory Loop in Olive Helps .

Additional companies partnering with Olive Helps include Adaptrack, Welcome Home Health, Telespine, Clear Child Psychology, ScaleHealth, Rotera, Well Advised, Amend Health, Advocatia, Louvir, and more are added daily.

"Every day, our dedicated healthcare workforce is responsible for providing life-saving care to their patients. Unfortunately, most workers are plagued with outdated and time-consuming technology systems that hamper them from carrying out this critical care," said Tony Brancato, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cybernetics at Olive. "With the creation of Olive Helps, our goal is to empower these workers; to give them assistive intelligence that expedites everyday tasks, improves decision-making capabilities, and allows them to re-dedicate their time to the patients that are entrusted in their care."

Olive Helps is already supporting time-saving and growth in health systems. While deployed at a health system's call center in California, Olive Helps shaved a whole minute off the average call times, amounting to 12.5% in time savings, in turn reducing patient wait times, getting them the help they need faster, and improving their overall experience. In addition to the benefit to patients, Olive Helps has proved to be a 10x better experience for patient access and triage team members resulting in faster onboarding and an overall increase in job satisfaction. This has, also, amounted to $1.9M in revenue savings and growth for the health system.

As a testament to the cutting-edge technology deployed within Olive Helps, the platform has been awarded "Best Intelligent Personal Assistant" by the AI Breakthrough Awards. The prestigious AI Breakthrough Awards are given to companies that are breaking through AI clutter and providing significant results for the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Olive or to get started with Olive Helps, visit https://oliveai.com/olive-helps/

About Olive

Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation -- delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and improved efficiency. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com .

