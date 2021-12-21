Olive Appoints Growth and Partnerships Expert Nichole Mustard to Board of Directors

U.S.A., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, today announced the appointment of Nichole Mustard to its Board of Directors. With more than two decades of experience scaling businesses, Mustard will support Olive as it continues to grow and expand its ecosystem of industry pioneers to fundamentally change healthcare.

Mustard brings strong expertise across data, strategic partnerships, consumer and business innovation. She is the Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Credit Karma , a multinational consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members. The relationships Mustard has developed across the data ecosystem are the foundation of the Credit Karma data platform and what keeps more than 40 million members coming back each month. Additionally, Mustard oversees Credit Karma's growing footprint internationally in the U.K. and Canada.

"Any time we bring on a new board member, we're focused on adding an experienced leader with skill sets and unique perspectives to help us achieve our mission," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "I'm thrilled to welcome Nichole to Olive's Board of Directors, and know Olive will benefit from her extensive partnership, data science and strategy expertise as we work to solve healthcare's toughest challenges and provide industry-wide intelligence."

Prior to founding Credit Karma, Mustard spent five years as Financial Service Sales Director at Compete, designing the financial services go-to-market products and growing the company's national relationships and profile.

"Much like consumer finance, the healthcare system is ripe for change. Olive, its technology, and its ecosystem of innovators and pioneers are fixing a broken system and reimagining the health experience for all," said Mustard. "I'm thrilled to join Olive's Board of Directors and apply my experience from building and scaling Credit Karma to help grow the company and continue to move the healthcare industry forward."

About Olive

Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com .

Media Contact

Kallie Kouvelis

312-329-3979

[email protected]

SOURCE Olive