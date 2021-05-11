Olive Appoints High-Growth Tech Leader Kumi Walker to its Board of Directors

U.S.A., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the company delivering innovation to healthcare through artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Kumi Walker has been elected to Olive's Board of Directors. Walker's board positions focus primarily on core businesses directly impacting people's lives such as transportation, housing and now healthcare.

"We are pleased to welcome Kumi Walker to Olive's Board of Directors," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "Kumi's deep expertise in technology development is invaluable to Olive as we continue to expand and pursue our mission to transform healthcare."

Walker brings extensive experience in the technology industry to the Olive Board of Directors along with strong expertise in management, leadership, business and product development, and strategic planning. He currently serves as the Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer of Root , an insurance technology platform. In addition, Walker serves on the Advisory Board for Central Ohio Transit Authority and is a member of the Board of Directors for M/I Homes.

"What drives me fundamentally is advising companies on how technology can help improve the real lives of people — where technology can have a measurable impact," said Walker. "I'm thrilled to be joining Olive's board because the work we're doing will help today's healthcare systems meet ever-increasing demands."

Previously, Walker held leadership roles across a number of technology-driven companies, including a role as Head of Platform Business Development at Twitter and Head of Business & Corporate Development at StackMob (acquired by PayPal), a mobile API creation and management platform where he launched an API Marketplace.

To learn more about Olive, visit her at oliveai.com .

About Olive

Olive's AI workforce is built to fix our broken healthcare system by addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is designed to drive connections, shining a new light on the broken healthcare processes that stand between providers delivering patient care and payers. She uses AI to reveal life-changing outcomes that make healthcare more efficient, affordable and effective. Olive's mission is to unleash a trillion dollars of hidden potential within healthcare by connecting its disconnected systems. Olive is improving healthcare operations today, so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com.

