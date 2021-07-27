Olive Appoints Industry-Leading Growth Strategist Eileen Naughton to its Board of Directors

U.S.A., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, today announced the appointment of Eileen Naughton to its Board of Directors. With decades of experience in growing and scaling businesses, Naughton will support Olive in its next stages of growth. The purpose-driven company, recently valued at $4 billion , is scaling its team and lines of business rapidly in service of transforming healthcare by building true connectivity and shared intelligence across disparate systems.

Naughton joins Olive's Board from Google, where she spent nearly 15 years in roles across business operations, sales and human resources, most recently as Chief People Officer. At Google, she led through periods of intense growth, building lines of business in the U.S. and internationally, and building its workforce. During her tenure as Chief People Officer, the company's workforce grew from 6,000 to nearly 140,000 employees. Olive's own workforce has nearly quadrupled in the past year.

"We are honored to welcome Eileen Naughton to Olive's Board of Directors," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "Eileen will be an invaluable resource as Olive continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. We have an opportunity to become the company that finally delivers true transformation to a mission-critical industry for humanity and, with guidance from Eileen, we'll be able to apply pattern recognition on scaling teams, strategic decisions, and standing up new business units and geographies."

Prior to joining Google in 2006, Naughton held a number of executive positions at Time Warner, including president of TIME Magazine. She has also served on the boards of directors of L'Oreal and The XOGroup, and is a member of The Center for Discovery's board of directors.

Naughton's counsel will help guide the explosive expansion of Olive's workforce. Since the launch of The Grid , Olive's flexible work model, the company's workforce has grown from employees in less than 20 states to employees across 43 states. Empowering teams across multiple locations supports the diverse thinking necessary to build transformational products.

"As I'm entering a new phase of my career, I want to focus my energy on companies that are purpose-driven and dedicated to improving people's quality of life -- which aligns perfectly with Olive," said Naughton. "I'm looking forward to supporting Olive's vision and helping make it a reality. This is a company that truly has the potential to help fix healthcare and I can't imagine a more worthwhile pursuit."

About Olive

Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation -- delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com .

Media Contact

Rachel Forsyth

312-329-3982

[email protected]

SOURCE Olive

Related Links

https://oliveai.com

