Olive Crest Announces New Executive Director In Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Crest CEO Donald Verleur II named Jimmy Monaghan as the organization's new executive director in Nevada.

Monaghan has 18 years' experience as an alcohol, drug and mental health counselor, teacher and leader.

Jimmy Monaghan, Executive Director, Olive Crest Nevada. Photo courtesy Olive Crest.

Over the past six years, as pastor of care and mission for the Las Vegas' Canyon Ridge Christian Church, Monaghan led a team of two pastors, one area director, and 30 leaders responsible for a 300-plus-member Celebrate Recovery Ministry.

"I am excited that Jimmy has joined Olive Crest's executive team," said Verleur. "He will be leading the new strategic vision of Olive Crest to serve more children and families in Nevada. His leadership experience in the community and working with volunteers is critical for Olive Crest's expansion."

He also created the Fostering Life Ministry at Canyon Ridge Christian Church, one of five anchor churches in Las Vegas for Every Church Every Child. The church also has a foundational ministry called Fostering Life and is an Olive Crest Nevada Safe Families church. The church hosts the Empowered to Connect conference annually and supports local foster and adopt agencies such as Olive Crest, Foster Connect, and Foster Kinship.

Monaghan's drive to help others partly began with his own recovery journey. At age 31, he entered recovery, inspired by the birth of his daughter, the first of his seven children (four biological and 3 adopted). Through a 12-step program, faith, and with support from his wife Marna, of 22 years, who "got clean" the same day he did, Monaghan progressed, a day at a time, to overcome years of addiction.

"Because of my personal experience with addiction, which resulted in my own child being removed and placed in foster care, and my subsequent recovery and reunification, I'm in a unique position to lead an organization committed to keeping children safe while having true compassion for parents who struggle with addiction," Monaghan said. Monaghan also clarified how he can resonate with the foster and adoptive families as he and Marna fostered for a year and a half before adopting the three children they were fostering in February of 2020.

Before coming to Nevada, Monaghan worked in Colorado as dean of students at Boulder Prep High School and assistant principal at Denver Justice High School.

Also, in Colorado. Monaghan opened two DUI education and therapy clinics and a graduate student clinical training site.

Monaghan is a Denver native with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts and social science from Colorado State University and a master's degree in counseling psychology and counselor education from the University of Colorado-Denver. He is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, Licensed Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor, Licensed Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor Supervisor, Licensed Professional Counselor, and a Licensed Addiction Counselor. Moreover, Monaghan is a primary and secondary supervisor for state licensed interns in Nevada and is a primary supervisor for Certified and Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselors in Nevada. He holds counseling credentials from the National Association of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors (Master Addiction Counselor), the International Association of Trauma Professionals (Certified Clinical Trauma Professional), National Board for Certified Counselors (Certified Clinical Mental Health Counselor and National Certified Counselor), and the Center for Credentialing and Education (Nationally Approved Clinical Supervisor).

About Olive Crest

Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of more than 100,000 abused, neglected, and at-risk children and their families. The organization works tirelessly to meet the individual needs of kids in crisis by providing safe and loving homes, counseling, and education for both youth and parents.

Olive Crest's many innovative programs reflect a conviction that strengthening the family is the most powerful way to help heal children. With unwavering compassion, the Olive Crest family maintains a lifelong commitment to the youth and the families it serves even after they have graduated from the organization's programs.

In 2020, Olive Crest has served over 24,000 children and families throughout California, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest. For information, call 800-550-CHILD (2445) or 425-462-1612 or visit: www.olivecrest.org/nv/.

SOURCE Olive Crest

Related Links

www.olivecrest.org

