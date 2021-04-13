Olive Enters the Operating Room with Empiric Health Acquisition

U.S.A., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olive (she/her), the company delivering innovation to healthcare through artificial intelligence (AI), introduced new capabilities for supply chain and clinical analysis for surgeries propelled by the acquisition of Empiric Health, an AI-powered clinical analytics and services company. Giving Olive access to operating room data furthers her impact and takes another step toward connecting healthcare's disparate systems.

"Expanding Olive's presence into the operating room means working alongside humans to catalog data and then learning from successful surgeries to predict the best pathways of care," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "Through her growing network of healthcare intelligence, Olive is always learning. Expanding her knowledge base with Empiric Health's clinical analysis is a natural next step toward becoming an even more powerful data engine that improves healthcare."

The acquisition of Empiric Health furthers a relationship with Olive initiated in May 2020. Empiric Health's evidence-based data and relevant procedure comparisons resonate with clinicians. The companies' combined AI capabilities will further reveal life-changing outcomes that act as a catalyst for reshaping the state of healthcare.

Hospitals and health systems are increasingly adopting automation of complex data mining into insights to support the entire healthcare ecosystem — from front-line physicians to administrative staff. In fact, 90% report having an AI/automation strategy in 2021 , and AI's applications will continue to expand in the year ahead.

"It is exciting to see the evolution of Empiric Health's clinical analytics platform since originating from an Intermountain Healthcare program in 2012," said Rick Adam, CEO of Empiric Health. "Today the AI-powered solution is changing physician behavior and improving surgical results across the country."

Where Empiric Health fits in is that its AI scans and captures thousands of data points, essentially making Olive smarter by expanding her knowledge base. Combined, both organizations will continue to further Olive's mission of unleashing a trillion dollars by connecting healthcare.

Customers are already identifying value as a result of Olive's new capabilities.

"The findings from Empiric Health assist our providers in overcoming the traditional problem of surgical variation due to individual patient differences," said Simon Payne, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical and Operational Transformation of SCL Health. "It provides trust to our surgeons through transparency and meaningful insights to evaluate variability and enhance quality excellence and perioperative efficiency."

"Looking at the industry in general, there is a vast amount of variation even within a single hospital when analyzing the surgical suite," said Lane. "That's where we expect to see continued value from the addition of Empiric Health to Olive."

About Olive

Olive's AI workforce is built to fix our broken healthcare system by addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is designed to drive connections, shining a new light on the broken healthcare processes that stand between providers delivering patient care and payers. She uses AI to reveal life-changing outcomes that make healthcare more efficient, affordable and effective. Olive's mission is to unleash a trillion dollars of hidden potential within healthcare by connecting its disconnected systems. Olive is improving healthcare operations today, so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com .

About Empiric Health

Empiric Health is an AI-powered clinical analytics and service company that focuses on identifying unwarranted clinical variation, improving patient outcomes and increasing the affordability of care — starting in surgery. Empiric combines powerful evidence-based data and clinician-to-clinician dialogue to produce results. Empiric differentiates with a proprietary comparative analytics methodology, coupled with natural language processing, machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify and reduce clinical variation, so that care providers can understand and optimize for high-value care. Empiric's technology was initially developed at Intermountain Healthcare. In 2017, Intermountain Ventures spun out the Empiric technology and founded the company. Over the next four years, Intermountain Ventures provided ongoing funding and co-development support to enable Empiric to drive meaningful and measurable impact in healthcare. For more information, visit empirichealth.com .

