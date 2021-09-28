Olive Experiences Massive Hiring Surge Across The Grid; Commits to Hiring 300 Employees by End of Year

U.S.A., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, today announced plans to hire an additional 300 employees by the end of 2021, increasing its employee base by 30%. The company is also celebrating the milestone of reaching 1,000 employees across its flexible workforce model — The Grid — along with the appointment of two industry leaders to its Board of Directors: Surojit Chatterjee and Luis Felipe Visoso .

As a deluge of disjointed data overloads the humans in healthcare, stakeholders across the healthcare industry are urging the adoption of automation. This increased demand continues to drive Olive's explosive growth and the scaling of its team.

To meet this demand, Olive continues to attract top talent through its Grid model, which provides its employees with unparalleled workplace flexibility by trusting them to choose where they work most effectively. Since implementing The Grid in May 2020, Olive has experienced phenomenal growth — including quadrupling its headcount. As Olive has continued to share its Grid model with the public, there has been a 92% increase in career page traffic since launching the flexible work model in 2020.

"The Grid enables us to hire top talent from anywhere without being restricted by proximity to a physical office," said Brian Rutkowski, Chief People Officer at Olive. "Our powerful workforce is now 1,000 employees strong and growing, and I believe that The Grid model was paramount to this success. As the workplace — and employees' expectations — continue to evolve, we remain committed to empowering Olivians through a distributed, flexible work model that enables world-class business and people outcomes."

Also contributing to the increase in Olive's headcount is the addition of 28 team members from ByteLion , a software development consulting firm specializing in building user-centric software, to its growing team. By adding ByteLion employees, Olive Helps , healthcare's superhuman sidekick that improves the speed, quality and impact of healthcare workers, can scale its efforts more quickly in service of Olive's mission to create the Internet of Healthcare.

Olive opens new substations in Chicago and Los Angeles

In an effort to provide additional options at which its employees can work, this year Olive opened two new substations (satellite locations) Chicago and Los Angeles. Olive's Chicago substation is located within MATTER and the Los Angeles substation is located at Scale Health in West L.A.

At Chicago's substation, Olivians are part of the MATTER community and are able to access most MATTER events and workshops free of charge. Similar to MATTER and other substations, the Los Angeles substation grants Olivians with access to all of the co-working amenities that Scale Health provides including access to the boardroom, smaller conference rooms and call booths.

Board of Directors gains veteran leadership to guide Olive through a new era of growth

To help shepherd Olive's future growth, two industry leaders will join Olive's Board of Directors as the company continues its quest to create the Internet of Healthcare:

Surojit Chatterjee is the Chief Product Officer for the rapidly growing company Coinbase Global Inc., the most trusted U.S. crypto exchange. He has been an angel investor for nearly a decade, investing in successful companies such as Palantir Technologies, Life360, and AlphaFlow. Prior to joining Coinbase, Chatterjee held leadership positions at Flipkart and Google.

is the Chief Product Officer for the rapidly growing company Coinbase Global Inc., the most trusted U.S. crypto exchange. He has been an angel investor for nearly a decade, investing in successful companies such as Palantir Technologies, Life360, and AlphaFlow. Prior to joining Coinbase, Chatterjee held leadership positions at Flipkart and Google. Luis Felipe Visoso is the Chief Financial Officer of Unity Technologies, a leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Prior to joining Unity, Visoso was the CFO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and CFO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer and also held leadership positions with Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and Procter & Gamble.

"We are ecstatic to welcome industry powerhouses Surojit Chatterjee and Luis Felipe Visoso to our Board of Directors," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "As we continue to grow at an unprecedented rate and get closer to our goal of creating the Internet of Healthcare, the experience of these leaders will be invaluable."

