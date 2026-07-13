Olive Garden Announces the Return of its Iconic Never-Ending Pasta Pass

10,000 Pasta Passes Go on Sale July 16, Offering 13 Weeks of Unlimited Pasta for $100

ORLANDO, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some things are worth waiting for – especially when they're never-ending. After a six-year hiatus, Olive Garden is bringing back its iconic Never-Ending Pasta Pass. Passholders will enjoy 13 weeks of unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, and protein toppings, plus never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks during this year's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. Pasta lovers will have their chance to secure one of 10,000 Pasta Passes for $100, plus tax, on July 16 at 2 p.m. ET by visiting PastaPass.com.

Olive Garden's iconic Never-Ending Pasta Pass returns.

Since its debut in 2014, Pasta Passes have been claimed within minutes every year they were offered, making the sale one of the brand's most anticipated moments. Pasta Pass was last offered in 2019, and fans have requested its return every year since.

"Even years later, guests still ask us about Never-Ending Pasta Pass, which speaks to the lasting enthusiasm and connection our fans have for it," said Jaime Bunker, Olive Garden's senior vice president of marketing. "Bringing it back felt like the right way to recognize the loyalty of so many guests who have kept it top of mind all these years, while celebrating what they love most about Olive Garden – abundance and incredible value – all wrapped into one experience."

Never-Ending Pasta Pass Sale

Sale Date: Thursday, July 16 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 16 at 2 p.m. ET Where to Purchase: PastaPass.com

PastaPass.com Price: $100 (plus tax)

$100 (plus tax) What it Includes: Pasta Pass includes 13 weeks of unlimited pasta, homemade sauces and protein toppings, accompanied by never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks. Passholders can enjoy early access to Never-Ending Pasta Bowl starting Aug. 24, and the promotion officially begins Aug. 31 to Nov. 22.

Never-Ending Pasta Bowl

Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, Olive Garden's fan-favorite promotion, will return nationwide from Aug. 31 to Nov. 22, starting at $14.99, and allowing guests to craft their perfect pasta combinations with unlimited refills, all served with never-ending soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks. EClub members and Pasta Passholders will also enjoy early access starting Aug. 24.

Offering 120 possible combinations of pastas, homemade sauces, and protein toppings, guests have endless ways to mix, match, and customize their meals – whether they stick to a go-to order or try something new every time. Adding to the excitement this year are two bold new menu additions, the Spicy Alfredo sauce and Crispy Shrimp Fritta as a protein topping.

For more information or to secure your Pasta Pass, visit PastaPass.com.

ABOUT OLIVE GARDEN

At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family. As the leader in the Italian dining segment, Olive Garden has more than 950 restaurants and employs more than 96,000 team members. Olive Garden is a division of Darden Restaurants. Olive Garden is committed to making a difference in the lives of others in the local community. As part of this commitment, Olive Garden restaurants have donated more than 53 million pounds of food to local community food banks across the country. For more information, visit OliveGarden.com.

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Media Contact

Hailey Fitch

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SOURCE Olive Garden