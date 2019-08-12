Olive Garden Introduces Never Ending Pasta For Life With First Ever 'Lifetime Pasta Pass'

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Garden is removing the limits on "never ending" this year with the return of its Never Ending Pasta Pass and the introduction of the first-of-its-kind Lifetime Pasta Pass. The Lifetime Pasta Pass includes a lifetime of unlimited servings of guests' favorite pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

24,000 Olive Garden Pasta Passes will go on sale beginning Thursday, August 15 at 2 p.m. ET at www.PastaPass.com for 30 minutes or until they are sold out. The first 50 guests to complete their transaction and opt-in for an Olive Garden Lifetime Pasta Pass can upgrade for an additional $400 ($500 total, plus tax). If you used your Olive Garden Lifetime Pasta Pass to order one bowl a day for the next 60 years, each bowl would cost less than three cents. If an Olive Garden Lifetime Pasta Pass holder ate one bowl a day for the next 60 years, the line of bowls would stretch longer than 98 Leaning Towers of Pisa. Olive Garden turned to social media to announce the return of Pasta Pass through an interactive photo full of riddles for the most loyal Olive Garden guests. Olive Garden hid a variety of clues related to what Pasta Pass would be this year and clues that hinted at the BIG news this year, the first-of-its-kind Lifetime Pasta Pass.

"Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago," said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. "With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we're excited to be a part of our biggest fans' memories around the table for years to come."

Guests can purchase one of 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes for $100 (plus tax). At the time of purchase, the first 50 guests to complete their transaction and opt-in for a Lifetime Pasta Pass can upgrade for an additional $400 ($500 total, plus tax). Pasta Passes will go on sale beginning Thursday, August 15 at 2 p.m. ET at www.PastaPass.com for 30 minutes or until they are sold out. Guests are encouraged to visit the website early to join the online waiting room starting at 1:55 p.m. ET.

Never Ending Pasta Pass

24,000 available

$100 each

each Nine weeks of unlimited access to Never Ending Pasta Bowl – one week longer than last year

Guests who claim one of the 24,000 Pasta Passes for $100 can enjoy nine weeks of access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks for the duration of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion from Sept. 23 through Nov. 24.

Lifetime Pasta Pass

50 available

$500 each

each A lifetime of unlimited access to pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the day after the sale, the first 50 Never Ending Pasta Passholders who opted-in to the Lifetime Pasta Pass will be notified that they are the lucky few who can to upgrade to the Lifetime Pasta Pass for an additional $400 (plus tax). These recipients will receive a lifetime of unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks. This never-before offered pass will be paid off, on average, by the time you hit your 45th bowl, and available to use all day every day (except Thanksgiving and Christmas when Olive Garden restaurants are closed).

Never Ending Pasta Bowl

Throughout the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, beginning Sept. 23, all guests can enjoy unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $10.99. Guests can choose from Never Ending pastas, homemade sauces and toppings to create their most craveable dishes. This year, a new Creamy Roasted Garlic sauce is added to the lineup.

