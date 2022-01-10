Olive Leaf Extract Market to Record USD 405.25 Mn Growth | Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Comvita Ltd., and Dohler GmbH emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Comvita Ltd., Dohler GmbH, Evergreen Life Products Srl, Gaia Herbs Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Natures Way Products LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Olivus Inc., and Vabori

10+ – Including Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Comvita Ltd., Dohler GmbH, Evergreen Life Products Srl, Gaia Herbs Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Natures Way Products LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Olivus Inc., and Vabori Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (conventional and organic)

Product (conventional and organic) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Olive Leaf Extract Market Size is expected to increase by USD 405.25 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Europe will register the highest growth rate, occupying 57% of the global market share. Spain, Italy, and Portugal are the key markets for olive leaf extract in Europe. The market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA.

Vendor Insights-

The olive leaf extract market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors in the market are competing in terms of innovative product launches and business expansions.

Barleans Organic Oils LLC: The company offers OLIVE LEAF COMPLEX NATURAL OLIVE LEAF for anti-fungal, anti bacterial and anti viral properties to support a healthy immune system. There are other olive leaf complex available such as OLIVE LEAF COMPLEX PEPPERMINT, OLIVE LEAF COMPLEX SOFTGELS, OLIVE LEAF COMPLEX THROAT SPRAY PEPPERMINT.

Comvita Ltd.: The company offers liquid olive leaf extracts made directly from fresh leaves that have a broader spectrum potency.

Dohler GmbH: The company offers a high-quality olive leaf extract that has all the naturally healthy properties of the olive fruit with none of the calories. The natural extract of olive leaves can be used in skincare products and dietary supplements.

Evergreen Life Products Srl: The company offers a dietary supplement containing Olivum, with an olive leaf water infusion with domestic raw materials.

Gaia Herbs Inc.: The company offers olive leaf extract which is a revered herb with antioxidant properties that is traditionally taken to maintain immune defenses.

Regional Market Outlook

The olive leaf extract market growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. Consumers in the region are more aware of the health benefits associated with food products formulated with organic ingredients. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the olive leaf extract market in Europe.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Olive Leaf Extract Market Driver:

Increasing preference for the Mediterranean diet globally:

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes the Mediterranean diet as a healthy and sustainable dietary pattern. The Mediterranean diet is also identified as an intangible cultural asset by the United National Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. These factors coupled with the rising awareness are driving a large number of consumers across the world to prefer the Mediterranean diet. This is creating the demand for a wide range of olive leaf extract-containing products, which is driving the growth of the market.

Olive Leaf Extract Market Trend:

Growing demand for organic olive leaf extract:

The rising awareness about health and the rising adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles among consumers is increasing the preference for foods that are organic and free from harmful chemicals. To cater to the growing demand, vendors in the market are offering a wide range of organic olive leaf extract products. This trend is positively influencing the growth of the global market.

Olive Leaf Extract Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 405.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.18 Regional analysis Europe, MEA, North America, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 57% Key consumer countries Spain, Italy, US, Turkey, and Portugal Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Comvita Ltd., Dohler GmbH, Evergreen Life Products Srl, Gaia Herbs Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Natures Way Products LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Olivus Inc., and Vabori Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

