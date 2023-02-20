Olive market size is set to grow by 911.64 thousand tons between 2022 and 2027; Growing demand from the food industry to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global olive market size is estimated to grow by 911.64 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at 3,725.57 thousand tons. Europe will account for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Olive Market 2023-2027

Olive market - Five Forces

The global olive market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Olive market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Olive market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (food and beverage and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and APAC).

The market growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Rising health consciousness among consumers has increased the demand for food products made of olives, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global olive market is segmented into Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and APAC. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global olive market.

Europe will account for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. Governments and associations in Europe have introduced several support policies and programs, such as timely tax rebates and subsidies for olive growers. This is done to stabilize the production level by covering variable costs in challenging times. These factors are fostering the growth of the olive market in Europe .

Olive market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growing demand from the food industry.

The market has a wide variety of olives that are harvested at different ripening levels.

Olives are regularly used in homes and restaurants to make a wide variety of dishes.

In addition, several characteristics and advantages of different types of olive oil such as virgin olive oil, extra virgin olive oil, pure olive oil, and lampante olive oil are increasing their demand in the food industry.

Leading trends influencing the market

The expansion of olive production from Mediterranean countries is identified as the key trend in the market.

In the last two decades, the production of olives has significantly increased globally, especially in the Mediterranean region.

The market is witnessing the expansion of production base in countries such as the USA , Australia , Chile , and most recently, China and India .

, , , and most recently, and . The market is also witnessing new entrants that are attempting to replace imports with homegrown goods and increase their export market share.

All these factors are positively influencing the market growth.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of awareness among farmers is one of the major challenges hindering market growth.

Many farmers have insufficient knowledge of the market trend and demand characteristics, the fragmentation of the olive production base, and lack proper coordination with mills.

These factors are resulting in quality degradation of olives.

In addition, the lack of trust in domestic consumer product quality, changing climate conditions, and unpredictable rains are negatively affecting the growth of the global olive market.

What are the key data covered in this olive market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the olive market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the olive market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the olive market industry across Europe , Middle East and Africa , North America , South America , and APAC

, and , , , and APAC A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of olive market vendors

Related Reports:

The sunflower oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,251.78 million . The growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes may impede market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes may impede market growth. The avocado oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 516.45 million . The health benefits of avocado oil are notably driving the avocado oil market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

Olive Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 143 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2023-2027 911.64 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.9 Regional analysis Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and APAC Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, Turkey, Spain, Italy, and Greece Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2Brothers Company, ACEITUNA GREEN SL, Adamakis Olives, Apollo Pharmacies Ltd., B.R. Cohn, Cargill Inc., Dcoop S. Coop., Deoleo SA, Eugene Brunel, Filippo Berio USA Ltd., FRUYPER SA, GAIA olives, Gallo, Grup Pons, MINERVA S.A, OLIVA OLIVA INTERNET SL, Olive line international SL, SCAMILLA OLIVES, Special Food Industry International, and Texas Hill Country Olive Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

