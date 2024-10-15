Olive My Pickle Unveils 'The Pickle Factory' In The Lakewood Neighborhood Of Jacksonville

Locally-based Fermented Food Brand Welcomes First Brick & Mortar Retail Location By Hosting a Grand Opening Event with Giveaways, Food Truck Fun, and Activities for the Whole Family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive My Pickle, the Jacksonville-founded company focused on small-batch fermentation, is excited to announce the grand opening of The Pickle Factory, located at 5913 St. Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32207, in the Lakewood neighborhood. This new retail concept store is set to become the ultimate destination for pickle enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

The Pickle Factory

As the exclusive brick-and-mortar location for Olive My Pickle's full line of 40+ fermented products, The Pickle Factory offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience in celebration of all things pickles. In addition to the brand's products, customers will find a curated selection of specialty foods and pickle-themed gifts,including olive oil, live culture vinegar, tinned fish, gut-healthy sodas, and better-for-you snacks and treats. This location will also be the premier store selling Because Pickles, a brand new lifestyle company that partners with artists to create beautiful, fun and cool pickle themed gifts, accessories, apparel and home items.

On Saturday, October 19th, The Pickle Factory will host its grand opening celebration, where guests are invited to experience LiveBrine tasting stations, fermenting-at-home workshops, limited edition 'Pickle My Beer' made in collaboration with Wicked Barley brewery and other activities fun for the whole family, including raffles, swag bags, taco food truck, and more.

"Our journey with Olive My Pickle started at local farmers markets here in Jacksonville, and we're excited to take this next step with The Pickle Factory," said CharlotteTzabari, Co-Founder and CEO of Olive My Pickle. "This store is a love letter to our customers who have supported us over the past 14 years, and we can't wait to share our passion for pickles with even more people in our local community."

The Pickle Factory also features an event space, dedicated for guests to gather for workshops such as Pickle Making 101, How to Build the Perfect Charcuterie Board, and Gut Healthy Cooking. This space is designed to foster the local Jacksonville community and promote the benefits of gut-healthy eating and DIY food projects. For more information on Olive My Pickle and The Pickle Factory, pickle aficionados can visit www.olivemypickle.com and www.thepicklefact.com, and also follow along the brand's Instagrams at @olivemypickle and @thepicklefactoryHQ.

About Olive My Pickle

Olive My Pickle is a Jacksonville based, family-owned brand dedicated to crafting gut-friendly foods. focused on small batch fermentation. Olive My Pickle's lineup of probiotic foods are made with nutrient-dense, whole-food ingredients. Olive My Pickle ships nationwide, making access to real, fermented foods no longer an obstacle and accessible for everyone. For more information, visit olivemypickle.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Madison Roszko | Sonja Melin

386-872-2616

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Olive My Pickle