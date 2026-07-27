Olive Oils From Spain Celebrates U.S. Debut of "All in a Drop" Campaign with Immersive NYC Experience

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Oils From Spain celebrated "All in a Drop," its new U.S. platform, with a convivial evening celebration at Rockefeller Center's Loft & Garden on July 21. Nearly 100 journalists, influencers, acclaimed chefs, and culinary tastemakers gathered to experience sobremesa—the centuries-old Spanish tradition of lingering at the table—through an immersive culinary journey showcasing the unparalleled quality, versatility, and cultural richness of Spanish extra virgin olive oil.

Spain produces nearly 50% of the world's olive oil from over 200 olive varieties grown across 360 million trees—the largest human-planted forest on Earth. Some of those trees have been cultivated for more than 3,000 years.

The evening underscored Olive Oils From Spain's continued investment in the U.S. market. Industry analysts project the United States will become the world's leading consumer of olive oil by 2030. With the launch of "All in a Drop" and an expanding slate of educational campaigns, Olive Oils From Spain is positioning itself as a major contributor to that growth—and the olive oil of choice for true food-loving aficionados, from Michelin-starred chefs to the most dedicated home cooks.

The campaign, created by Havas Miami, is built on a powerful idea: a single drop of Spanish EVOO can carry the terroir—the soil, climate, and 3,000-year tradition—of the region it comes from. Guests experienced that promise firsthand through the culinary vision of bestselling author and James Beard Award-winning chef Andy Baraghani, who served as the evening's culinary curator.

Baraghani led guests through a multi-sensory experience featuring curated stations, including a traditional Corte de Jamón and Pan con Tomate, each highlighting the essential role of Spanish EVOO in authentic and flavorful cuisine. Standout pairings showcased a range of regional Spanish extra virgin olive oils—from the bold, peppery notes of Picual to the buttery, fruity character of Arbequina—demonstrating how different varieties elevate and transform dishes.

"Creating the menu around Spanish extra virgin olive oil was a chance to celebrate one of my favorite ingredients—from the gildas to a pan con tomate station I'd happily have in my house all summer, to an olive oil cake with crushed cherries. It was a very good night," said Baraghani.

Teresa Pérez Millán, General Manager of The Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional, officially welcomed guests and introduced the campaign's hero video, "All in a Drop" underscoring Spain's position as the world's leading olive oil producer at a time when U.S. appreciation for quality EVOO continues to surge.

The evening unfolded across Rockefeller Center's indoor and outdoor spaces, with signature Spanish EVOO cocktails, passed canapés featuring regional oil pairings, and a grand finale dessert reveal by Baraghani—a larger-than-life olive oil cake topped with fresh cream and fruit, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil from Spain—all set to contemporary Spanish sounds. Guests departed with curated gift boxes celebrating Spain's incomparable olive oil heritage.

"All in a Drop" will continue through 2026 and beyond with culinary experiences, creator collaborations, educational campaigns and digital storytelling designed to bring Spain's food culture and gathering traditions to American tables. With the United States projected to become the world's top global consumer of olive oil by 2030, Olive Oils From Spain is investing in education and consumer engagement to help drive that growth and introduce a new generation of food lovers to the quality, versatility and cultural richness of Spanish extra virgin olive oil.

Photos from the event are available here.

All in a Drop Hero Video here.

For more information, visit oliveoilsfromspain.org/allinadrop or follow @OliveOilsFromSpain on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE Olive Oils From Spain