Olive Oils From Spain Launches "All in a Drop," Inviting Americans to Discover Sobremesa, the Spanish Art of Lingering at the Table

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for olive oil in America. U.S. olive oil consumption has surged in recent years, with the International Olive Council reporting significant year-over-year growth that positions the United States among the world's leading olive oil consumers. As American demand accelerates, Spain, the world's leading producer and marketer, responsible for nearly 50% of global olive oil sales, stands as the natural partner to meet this moment with unmatched quality, diversity and heritage.

The timing is intentional. Dinner parties are making a comeback. Home cooks are seeking premium ingredients with authentic origins. And Americans are placing greater value on shared experiences around the table — the very philosophy Spain has embraced for generations.

There is no sobremesa without a meal worth savoring. The Spanish have always understood this: the conversation lingers because the food was unforgettable. And unforgettable food starts with Spanish extra virgin olive oil. It's the sear on the sea bass, the richness in gambas al ajillo, the finish on crusty bread still warm from the oven. Spanish extra virgin olive oil is what earns the stay. One cannot exist without the other.

Through culinary storytelling, chef partnerships and immersive experiences, "All in a Drop" redefines gathering —where memorable meals are measured not by what is served, but by the conversations that follow.

A New Way to Gather

The United States has become one of Olive Oils From Spain's most important strategic markets. Interest in premium ingredients with authentic origins continues to grow - and so does appetite for the stories behind them.

Spain's olive oil heritage is unmatched. More than 360 million olive trees — the largest human-planted forest on Earth — stretch across landscapes that have been cultivated for more than 3,000 years. With more than 200 olive varieties, 34 protected designations and geographical indications of origin, and 250,000 farming families dedicated to the craft, every bottle represents generations of expertise. From the sun-drenched hills of Andalusia to the ancient groves of Castilla-La Mancha to the Mediterranean olive landscapes of Catalonia, each region tells its own story through the olive oils it produces.

"All in a Drop" meets that moment through cultural storytelling, culinary inspiration and immersive experiences designed to bring Spain's traditions to American tables.

"The United States is on track to become the world's largest consumer of olive oil. At the same time, Americans are increasingly interested in knowing where their food comes from," said Pedro Barato, president of The Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional. "This platform is a long-term investment in showcasing the place of reference where the olive oils they love are born, as well as the people who work year after year to produce the world's highest quality and widest variety of olive oils. Andy Baraghani - whose thoughtful approach to cooking embodies the spirit of Spanish gathering - is the natural partner to celebrate this story with us."

Discover Spain Through Flavor

Just as wine reflects terroir, Spanish extra virgin olive oil expresses the landscapes, climate and traditions where its olives are cultivated. Flavor begins with place. Every variety tells a different story.

Spain is home to more than 200 olive varieties — one of the world's richest and most diverse olive oil traditions. Each variety offers distinct flavor profiles that pair naturally with different dishes and occasions:

Arbequina - Delicate, buttery and fruity. Ideal for finishing grilled fish, drizzling over fresh salads or adding silkiness to desserts.

- Delicate, buttery and fruity. Ideal for finishing grilled fish, drizzling over fresh salads or adding silkiness to desserts. Picual - Bold, peppery and robust. Perfect for charred vegetables, grilled meats, hearty stews and dishes that demand intensity.

- Bold, peppery and robust. Perfect for charred vegetables, grilled meats, hearty stews and dishes that demand intensity. Hojiblanca - Smooth, balanced and herbaceous. Excellent for gazpacho, roasted potatoes or as a finishing oil for soups.

Understanding these varieties allows home cooks to select oils with intention, elevating meals from routine to ritual and creating the kind of food that invites sobremesa.

Behind every bottle are generations of growers and traditions, an invitation to discover Spain one flavor at a time.

Experience the Spanish Way of Gathering

The journey begins July 21, when Olive Oils From Spain celebrates the U.S. launch of "All in a Drop" with an immersive culinary experience in New York, with culinary direction by chef, bestselling and award-winning author, Andy Baraghani. Media, chefs, creators and tastemakers will convene for a fresh interpretation of sobremesa, featuring creative curated bites, regional Spanish extra virgin olive oils and conversations designed to linger.

The celebration marks the beginning of a broader platform continuing through culinary experiences, creator collaborations and digital storytelling throughout 2026 and beyond.

In Spain, the table has always been more than a place to eat. It is where stories are shared and memories are made. Through "All in a Drop," Olive Oils From Spain invites Americans to experience that tradition—one meal, one moment, one drop at a time.

For more information, visit oliveoilsfromspain.org/allinadrop or follow @OliveOilsFromSpain on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Olive Oils From Spain

Olive Oils from Spain is the global promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional Organization. It is a nonprofit organization made up of all the representative entities of the Spanish olive oil sector, including olive growers, cooperatives, olive mills, bottlers and exporters. Its main objective is to promote the image of the product and the industry worldwide. It has been developing promotional campaigns for the product for over seventeen years in about thirty countries across five continents.

SOURCE Olive Oils from Spain