Olive Technologies Releases Data Report on IT Sourcing Trends

Report analyzes over 700 real-world RFPs to provide unbiased insights for IT decision-makers

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Technologies, a leader in RFP solutions for IT sourcing, today released its comprehensive analysis, "Technology Selection Data Report." The report examines trends and requirements from real-world RFPs, managed through the Olive platform, to help organizations make data-driven, unbiased decisions when selecting IT solutions.

The current IT sourcing process often leaves buyers navigating a complex landscape of biased information and incomplete data. Lengthy processes, high costs and superficial evaluations can lead to costly mistakes and outdated solutions. Olive's report addresses these challenges by providing objective insights based on actual company solution evaluations.

"Unlike trend reports, vendor-influenced reviews or biased market comparisons, Olive's report is built on the foundation of real-world data from actual RFPs, ensuring that the insights provided are authentic, objective and directly relevant to the needs of modern businesses," said Chris Heard , Olive's CEO. "By leveraging this information, decision-makers can confidently navigate the complex vendor landscape, identify the solutions that best align with their specific needs and drive successful digital transformations within their organizations."

Key findings from the report include:

ERP, HCM, CRM, LMS and POS are the most researched categories among Olive customers. Some big players in each category have high market presence but low selection rates, demonstrating that marketing alone cannot secure business.

While AI is a commonly hyped feature, it ranks low on actual requirements included in RFPs. However, it is the fastest-growing search term in 2024.

Data and reporting emerge as the top two requirement themes, reflecting companies' awareness of the value of their data and their desire for clear, actionable insights from tech vendors.

Integration and configuration rank high on requirements, indicating that companies struggle with connecting disparate systems and demand out-of-the-box integrations from vendors.

Terms like "data," "reporting," "integration" and "mobile" highlight the demand for data-driven decision-making, comprehensive reporting capabilities, seamless connectivity and mobile accessibility.

To celebrate the report's release, Olive is offering a 14-day free trial and a free onboarding session for new users who create an Olive account. Interested readers can click here to get started.

View the full report here: https://olive.app/technology-selection-data-report/

For more information about Olive Technologies, please visit https://olive.app/ .

About Olive:

Olive Is an end-to-end technology evaluation platform for consultants and IT buyers. Consultants and IT Leaders are cobbling together multiple tools to manage vendor evaluations. Olive lets you do it all in one platform. Manage even the most complex technology evaluations for your clients or organization. Collaborate on requirements with key stakeholders, quickly evaluate solutions, and manage and store your work for reuse on other transformation initiatives.

PR Contact

Abby Lewis

BLASTmedia for Olive Technologies

317.806.1900 x 136

[email protected]

SOURCE Olive Technologies