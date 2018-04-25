Olive Tree Escapes Celebrates One Year Anniversary

CHICAGO, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- April marks the first anniversary of Olive Tree Escapes (https://otescapes.com/), a bespoke travel company specializing in luxury travel to Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, and Montenegro. Beth Rubin, founder and president of the company, and her team have designed over 300 custom experiences for travel agents and independent travelers alike in the past 12 months.

Olive Tree Escapes Team

Travel industry veteran Beth Rubin put together a team of experts with over 30 years of combined experience to serve and lead the niche of luxury travel to Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, and Montenegro. The company has been focusing on B2B relationships, working with travel agents to make their clients' vacations a memorable experience. Olive Tree Escapes' travel agent partners enjoy a set of valuable benefits like monthly webinars presented by the team, exclusive FAM trips to Italy and Croatia, top commissions, and much more.

"When you enter the world of the travel industry you must have a clear vision of where you want to position yourself. You just can't assure high standards when you offer everything to everyone. I knew my niche was bespoke luxury travel and the fast growth of my company confirms that taking the risk has paid off. I also believe the strength of Olive Tree Escapes is the unmatched expertise and focus in only four destinations. I'm planning to add a new Mediterranean country in the future, but since I want to be able to offer my clients the same high level of expertise, it will take some time," says Beth Rubin, President of Olive Tree Escapes.

For further information about the Olive Tree Escapes Travel Agent Program visit otescapes.com

About Olive Tree Escapes: Olive Tree Escapes is a boutique tour operator that provides luxury bespoke journeys to Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, and Montenegro. We specialize in designing upscale and customized experiences for the discerning traveler. What sets us apart is that we focus 100% on the Mediterranean area in order to achieve a level of expertise a notch higher than large-spanning operators, and our sales team is US-based to help you plan the trip, while your clients still get the full support from our on-site offices in Italy and Croatia.

