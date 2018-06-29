Olive Tree Escapes' Webinar Series on Italy and Croatia to Air Its 12th Episode

CHICAGO, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Tree Escapes (https://otescapes.com/), a bespoke luxury tour operator specialized in Italy and Croatia travel, is proud to present on July 17, 2018 the 12th episode of its monthly webinar series dedicated to travel agents.

The webinar series was launched last August by Olive Tree Escapes President, Beth Rubin, as part of the company's benefits for its travel agent partners. The educationals are presented by the team every month and include a live Q&A session at the end of each webinar. The webinars are free, exclusive for travel agents, and recordings are available for all the registrants.

"We have had almost 900 webinar registrants since August 2018; we appreciate their commitment and time to attend the live presentation or listen to the recording," says Beth Rubin, President of Olive Tree Escapes. "Creating an informative and fun presentation takes time, but we love to talk about our expertise; I'm proud of the hard work of my team."

The webinar series focuses on Italy and Croatia travel, as well as providing general tips for travel professionals. The topics discussed up until now have been:

Italy in Fall & Winter: How to Design the Perfect FIT Croatia 101: Trendy Hot-Spots and Lesser-Known Destinations Rome as a Local How to Sell Spring Break in Italy Booking the Amalfi Coast and other highly sold out locations (and their alternatives). Sicily : An exciting and delicious destination for 2018 Day Trips from Rome Croatia 101: Most Popular Destinations & How to Combine Them in a Perfect FIT Food & Wine in Italy : Book the Best Foodie Experiences for your Clients Discovering Puglia: Another Charming Destination for your Clients How to Plan a Small Group Trip and Marketing Tips for Various Groups

The 12th episode, "Thanksgiving in Italy," will be presented on July 17, 2018 at 11am CST.

For more information regarding Olive Tree Escapes' webinar series, send an email to pr@otescapes.com. Travel agents interested in receiving our monthly webinar invitations can subscribe at this link.

About Olive Tree Escapes: Olive Tree Escapes is a boutique tour operator that provides luxury bespoke journeys to Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, and Montenegro. We specialize in designing upscale and customized experiences for the discerning traveler. What sets us apart is that we focus 100% on the Mediterranean area in order to achieve a level of expertise a notch higher than large-spanning operators, and our sales team is US-based to help you plan the trip, while your clients still get the full support from our on-site offices in Italy and Croatia.

