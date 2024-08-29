OLIVE YOUNG Global hosts the 'Big Bang Sale' from August 30th to September 5th

- Shop for Korean cosmetics in March, June, September, and December… K-Beauty's leading platform, Olive Young, hosts the 'Big Bang Sale' from August 30th to September 5th

- Over 1,000 brands and 11,000 products at special prices… Daily changing 'Time Deal', cosmetic samples provided based on purchase amount

- "OLIVE YOUNG Global, a leading shopping platform where you can purchase a variety of products from the latest K-Beauty brands all in one place."

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Young Global is hosting a week-long regular sale where you can explore popular K-Beauty products at a glance.

CJ Olive Young (hereafter Olive Young) announced on August 29th that it would be holding its regular sale, the 'Big Bang Sale,' on OLIVE YOUNG Global from August 30th to September 5th, featuring selected trendy K-Beauty products.

△Representative image of the ‘Big Bang Sale’ running until September 5th on OLIVE YOUNG Global

Olive Young runs 'OLIVE YOUNG Global', a Korean cosmetics shopping website that delivers to over 150 countries worldwide. The latest K-Beauty trends can be checked out on both PC and mobile app, with the option to purchase K-food, wellness products, supplements, K-pop albums, and more all in one place.

The 'Big Bang Sale' is OLIVE YOUNG Global's signature discount event, held four times a year (March, June, September, December). It offers a wide range of K-Beauty products, discounts of up to 77%, and a shopping experience with delivery right to your doorstep.

Customers on the OLIVE YOUNG Global English site can purchase products from leading Korean cosmetic brands such as △SKIN 1004, △Torriden, △CLIO, △ROUND LAB, △Beauty of Joseon, and △VT at discounted prices. Over 11,000 products from 1,000 brands, ranging across various categories including skincare, makeup, cleansing, and sun care, will be sold at reduced prices.

A 'Time Deal' event will also take place, offering four different products at special prices each day. Popular items such as the <SKINFOOD> Carrot Carotene Calming Water Pad, <Anua> Peach 70 Niacin Serum, and <BIODANCE> Hydro Cera-Nol Real Deep Mask Sheet will be available at attractive prices. Free shipping is available for orders over $60.

Shopping cart coupons that offer greater benefits the more you purchase will also be provided. A $10 coupon is available for orders over $110, a $20 coupon on orders over $160, a $30 coupon on orders over $220, and a $50 coupon on orders over $300. For orders shipped to the U.S., Australia, and Hong Kong, a $70 coupon will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis for purchases over $400.

For orders shipped to the UK, separate benefits will be provided based on the purchase amount. Shoppers can use coupons for an additional 15% off on orders over $100 (approximately £79), 20% off on orders over $126, 25% off on orders over $164, and 30% off on orders over $227.

Attractive gifts will also be offered based on the purchase amount, such as miniatures of <Purito> serums and full-size Mighty Bamboo Panthenol Cream. First-time customers at OLIVE YOUNG Global will receive additional miniature samples of <espoir> products.

An official from Olive Young said, "Olive Young is a leading shopping platform where you can purchase products from the latest K-Beauty brands all in one place," adding, "we plan to host various events for more global customers."

SOURCE CJ Olive Young